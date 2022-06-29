^

Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 1:08pm
Up to 30K expected to fill up golf course for Marcos Jr. inauguration
Personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Manila Police District (MPD) man various entry points of the roads leading to the National Museum of Fine Arts or the Old Legislative Building in Manila on Sunday midnight, June 25, 2022, in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the 17th President of the Philippines on June 30.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — As many as 30,000 people are expected to flock to Intramuros to witness the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, June 30, the Philippine National Police disclosed Wednesday.

Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said in an interview aired over DZMM TeleRadyo on Wednesday morning that the event organizers have designated the Intramuros Golf Course for civilian attendees who want to witness the inauguration.

According to Fajardo, the PNP is expecting anywhere between 25,000 to 30,000 supporters of the president-elect to congregate in the area. The Department of the Interior and Local Government in a separate statement urged visitors to strictly follow safety measures and observe minimum public health protocols at all times.

The PNP reminded guests to avoid bringing backpacks, non-transparent water containers, sharp objects, alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, chemicals, fireworks and pyrotechnics, lighters, matches and other combustible items. A gun ban has been imposed in Metro Manila and will be in full effect until July 2.

"If that many people are expected to attend and they will be screened one by one, so that they won’t be hassled, they should just not bring the prohibited items," Fajardo said in Filipino. 

“We ask for the full cooperation of guests and other attendees over the rigid security check that they will need to undergo upon arrival in the venue. We also advise them to come at least two hours ahead of the scheduled time of the inauguration ceremony, as the security check may take a few minutes,” Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, PNP public information officer, also said in a statement.

More than 18,000 police officers, soldiers, coast guard personnel and other force multipliers will be deployed to secure the area on the day itself. 

Security control points will also be established to limit access to the National Museum where the inauguration is slated to be held, while major roads surrounding the venue including Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Mendiola Street, Ayala Boulevard, Legarda Street, and Recto Avenue, are also scheduled for temporary closure to give way to the inauguration.

Philstar
