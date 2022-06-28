DILG says authorities prepared for Marcos inauguration

Personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Manila Police District (MPD) man various entry points of the roads leading to the National Museum of Fine Arts or the Old Legislative Building in Manila on Sunday midnight, June 25, 2022, in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as the 17th President of the Philippines on June 30.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government assured the peaceful and orderly conduct of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s inauguration, saying all hands are on deck for the logistical and security preparations.

“All hands are on deck to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of President-elect Marcos’ inauguration. We have prepared for this and we will execute all protocols as planned for the success of this historic occasion,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

At a press conference by the Sub-Committee on Security, Traffic and Communication chaired by the DILG, Año said that the PNP activated its Task Force Manila Shield with more than 18,000 police officers, soldiers, coast guard personnel and other force multipliers to be deployed and on stand-by across Metro Manila.

Año said that the sub-committee has been preparing for a month to ensure the successful staging of the inauguration.

“With only two days before the inauguration, the [sub-committee] proudly declares that we are all systems go in terms of security preparations,” he added.

PNP to put up road security points, vows maximum tolerance

The Philippine National Police also said that vehicles approaching the immediate vicinity leading to the National Museum will be subject to inspection on Inauguration Day.

Police Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., PNP Officer-in-Charge said only persons on the guest list with confirmed attendance will be allowed access on the premises.

Guests including the working staff of the inauguration will be thoroughly checked upon entry, Danao said.

Police Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, PNP public information office chief, reminded all attendees to the event to refrain from bringing certain items to the venue including:

Backpacks and big bags

Pointed objects (cutters, blades, knives, etc.)

Alcoholic drinks and cigarettes

Chemicals

Fireworks and Pyrotechnics

Lighter, matches, and other combustible items

Drones

Alba said banned items will be confiscated at the entrance gates. The use of transparent bags/containers is also advised to sped up the inspection process.

“The ban on these items ensures that no contraband will be brought inside the venue of the inauguration to guarantee the safety of all attendees,” he said.

“We ask for the full cooperation of guests and other attendees over the rigid security check that they will need to undergo upon arrival in the venue. We also advise them to come at least two hours ahead of the scheduled time of the inauguration ceremony, as the security check may take a few minutes,” Alba said.

The MMDA has also oredered the closure of main roads around the National Museum such as Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Mendiola Street, Ayala Boulevard, Legarda Street, and Recto Avenue, among others, to give way to the inauguration.

The Philippine National Police urged groups planning to stage mass actions to cancel their activities, reiterating that while it would prohibit public assemblies near the National Museum, assemblies would be allowed in the city’s Freedom parks.

“Our mantra is not to curtail the freedom of expression and the right to peaceably assemble, but the same constitutional rights should not be abused leading to acts of violence and disorder," Danao Jr. said.

“Maximum tolerance remains the underlying policy and no gesture of violence will come from the law enforcers. The PNP will only act accordingly in response to the situation, and persons responsible for any outbreak of violence will be held accountable for their actions. Blatant violation may include the destruction of property, obstruction of traffic, and other forms of public disturbance."

The Manila Police District reiterated that the City of Manila has an existing “No Permit, No Rally” ordinance and Batas Pambansa 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, provides that mass activists may only gather without permits at government-designated freedom parks.

Public health standards

With the expected influx of people attending the inauguration, Año reminded the public to adhere to the protocols and measures set up by the SCSTC, including observing the minimum public health standards such as wearing of facemasks, using sanitizer and alcohol, and if possible bring with them their vaccination card.

"We must not put our guards down in order to protect ourselves from the virus and so as not to make the inauguration of PBBM a super spreader event,” he said.

Año likewise reminded demonstrators and rallyists to utilize designated freedom parks in expressing their sentiments during the inauguration as he directed the PNP to exercise maximum tolerance in addressing any demonstrations or protest actions.

“Our guidance to our police is for them to exercise maximum tolerance. Let us respect their freedom of expression, whether they are pro or anti our incoming president,” he said.

He added that the SCSTC is prepared for any eventuality tackling and simulating various scenarios that could occur during the inauguration spearheaded by the PNP, AFP and the BFP but underscores that maximum tolerance is the priority.

“We are prepared for any eventuality. We have simulated how we will handle these situations regarding the rallyists. We are ready to exercise maximum tolerance.”