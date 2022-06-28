More cases of Omicron subvariants detected

People queue for free packed meals distributed by Catholic religious order Society of the Divine Word (SVD) in Manila on June 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has detected 63 additional cases of fast-spreading Omicron BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5 subvariants, the Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Local authorities detected 50 more cases of the BA.5 subvariant, bringing its total to 93, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Thirty-eight individuals from Western Visayas, five from Metro Manila, and seven returning Filipinos were found to have the more transmissible Omicron subvariant.



One individual is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and one is unvaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 48 cases is still being verified.



The department said the exposures of the cases are still unknown, and their travel histories are being checked.



One case had mild symptoms. The symptoms of the remaining 49 cases are still being verified.



Forty-one individuals have recovered from the disease, and four are still undergoing isolation. The DOH is still checking the outcomes of the rest.

Eleven additional BA.2.12.1 cases were found, raising the total to 43.

Seven people from Western Visayas, and four returning overseas Filipinos tested positive for the Omicron subvariant.



The DOH is still verifying the vaccination status as well as the signs and symptoms of the 11 cases. It is also checking their exposures and travel histories.



Ten people have been tagged as recovered, and one is still under isolation.



Vergeire also said that two more BA.4 cases were detected. The agency logged the country’s first BA.4 case last month.

One person from Western Visayas and one returning Filipino were found to have the Omicron subvariant. Both have recovered from COVID-19.



One is fully vaccinated, while the vaccination status of the other case is being verified.



One of the cases had mild symptoms.

COVID-19 infections in the Philippines are once again increasing. Authorities said the presence of more transmissible variants with immune escape characteristics, increased mobility, reduced compliance with health protocols, and waning vaccine immunity are fueling the renewed spike in cases.