^

Headlines

Dennis Uy cyber libel complaint vs Philstar.com junked

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 10:13am
Dennis Uy cyber libel complaint vs Philstar.com junked
This file photo shows the door to the office of Philstar Global Corp., which owns Philstar.com.
File / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Prosecutors dismissed a cyber libel complaint filed by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy against Philstar Global Corp. and three journalists over two articles that reported on the filing of graft cases against him and energy officials in relation to the Malampaya gas field buyout.

Philstar.com editorial head Camille Diola, Philstar.com business editor Ian Nicolas Cigaral and The Philippine Star’s Rhodina Villanueva will not face the court over Uy’s cyber libel complaint as prosecutors said in a May 5 resolution that the articles were not defamatory.

“When viewed in its entirety and plain meaning, the article does not impute a finding that impeaches the virtue, credit and reputation of complainant Uy,” prosecutors said.

They added that the articles only presented “a fair and true report” of the filing of the graft complaint based on publicly available documents and information as well as statements from the Uy-owned Udenna Corp. and the Department of Energy.

Prosecutors also said there were no personal comments or remarks made by Cigaral and Villanueva which can be construed as defamatory.

They added that Uy failed to specify which part of the articles were based on pure speculations and conjectures.

Cigaral and Villanueva wrote separate reports on the graft complaint filed against Uy and energy officials, both of which were assailed by the Davao-based businessman and close friend of President Rodrigo Duterte for being supposedly libelous.

Philstar Global Corp. owns Philstar.com, which runs a newsroom independent of The STAR but also hosts content from the newspaper.

Uy and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi launched a flurry of complaints against several news outlets, including Philstar.com, for reporting on the graft complaint filed against them before the Office of the Ombudsman. Some of Uy’s other complaints have also been junked by prosecutors.

Following the dismissal of Uy’s cyber libel raps, including against Philstar.com, Cusi withdrew the complaints he filed against seven news organizations supposedly “in the interest of preserving what can be saved” from the “valued friendships and professional relationships” he forged with the respondents.

CYBER LIBEL

DENNIS UY

PHILSTAR.COM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

17 hours ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), a coalition of small fisherfolk organizations, is calling...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ikaw na iyong lider namin': Opposition leader Robredo passes torch to Hontiveros
play

‘Ikaw na iyong lider namin': Opposition leader Robredo passes torch to Hontiveros

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo christened Sen. Risa Hontiveros as the next leader of the opposition after the lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte admin to issue its last COVID-19 alert levels

Duterte admin to issue its last COVID-19 alert levels

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Before it exits on Thursday, the Duterte administration will still issue COVID-19 alert levels for the first half of July,...
Headlines
fbtw
New DMW chief orders faster deployment of OFWs

New DMW chief orders faster deployment of OFWs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
With the assumption of Susan Ople as the new Department of Migrant Workers secretary, Filipinos seeking employment abroad...
Headlines
fbtw
'Number one adviser': Philippine First Lady to play key role

'Number one adviser': Philippine First Lady to play key role

19 hours ago
The Philippines' new first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos insists she has no interest in joining her husband's government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte, infamous for deadly drug war, ends term

Duterte, infamous for deadly drug war, ends term

By Allison Jackson | 7 minutes ago
Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down as Philippine president Thursday, has earned international infamy for his deadly drug war...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

16 minutes ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
From 3.9 percent in the previous week, Metro Manila’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 5.9 percent as of June...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion urges HTAC: Speed up boosters for minors

Concepcion urges HTAC: Speed up boosters for minors

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday called on the Health Technology...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB to hear fare hike petitions today

LTFRB to hear fare hike petitions today

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is scheduled to hear today the petitions of transport groups to raise...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with