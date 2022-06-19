^

Sara Duterte has a distinct branding from her father — analyst

June 19, 2022 | 7:30pm
Sara Duterte has a distinct branding from her father â€” analyst
In this June 19, 2022, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio delivers her inaugural speech in Davao City.
MANILA, Philippines —Vice president-elect Sara Duterte will have a distinct branding compared from her father, a political analyst said on Sunday, June 19.

Julio Teehankee, a political science professor from De La Salle University said that Duterte's branding, according to her speech, would be centered on “God” and “Family values,” something which is not usually heard from his father.

“She is setting her own brand, ‘yung kanyang brand of governance, yung kanyang narratibo, distinct sa branding ng kayang ama,” Teehankee said in an interview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

In Duterte's inaugural speech in Davao, she mentioned God five times while also often mentioning the word “family.”

'Populist without the aftertaste'

Despite this distinct branding, Teehanke said that there will still be continuity with his father’s legacy albeit toned down. 

To further emphasize his point, Teehanke compared the image of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte to Duterte-Carpio to a beer variation that usually has a "strong" and "lite" flavor.

“All the populist politics minus the strong aftertaste,” he added. 

With Duterte-Carpio mentioning issues on gender, Teehanke said that another factor of her distinct branding is belonging to the "millennium generation" which is often in tune with the current issues of the Millenials and Gen Z. 

"Ito ang mga problema na hinaharap ng kabataan ngayon, laong lalo na nakita natin to noong mas matindi dalawa or tatlong taon ng pandemic." he said.

Her father often receives flak due to his statements about women and the LGBTQ+ community. 

Vision of governance

In her address, Duterte-Carpio told her backstory as an aspiring doctor who ended up a lawyer like her father. 

"My younger self was consumed by a dream to become a doctor. I pursued a pathway that I thought could help me realize that dream, but I was directed toward another way. And now I am a lawyer," Duterte-Carpio said in her speech. 

Teehankee compared this statement of her to a main character of a movie or a story where one should know where they are “coming from.”

“Diba sa pelikula at sa mga kwento alam natin kung saan nangagaling ang main character? Dito sa speech niya inilatag nya ang kanyang backstory,” Teehanke said referring to Duterte-Carpio’s speech on her doctor-to-lawyer journey.

“Yun ‘yung kanyang backstory and where she is coming from, and where is her vision of governance is kung san niya tayo dadalhin,” he said. 

Despite having her oath-taking on Sunday, Duterte-Carpio’s term will officially start at noon on June 30 as stated in the 1987 Constitution. — Intern, Ian Patrick Laqui

Luzon grid goes on red alert &mdash; DOE

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
A red alert status was hoisted over the Luzon grid on Saturday afternoon due to a deficiency in power generation that may...
Pump prices going up anew

By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
A weaker peso, along with global developments, will again push pump prices higher this week.
Department ready for VP-elect Duterte's leadership, DepEd chief says

7 hours ago
"I look forward to turning over to you the leadership of DepEd," Briones, a former professor of public administration, s...
AstraZeneca to file for product registration of COVID-19 jab soon &mdash; presidential adviser

2 days ago
A CPR is issued by the Food and Drug Administration to manufacturers authorizing them to distribute, market or sell their...
DepEd launches &lsquo;virtual labs&rsquo; for senior high school

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education has launched a new program that aims to improve access to technology for senior high school students...
Vice President-elect Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
Vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio took her oath as the country's vice president 11 days ahead of the start of her...
DFA calls for prayers, promises support for Filipino shot in Philadelphia

6 hours ago
Philippine Consulate General in New York Elmer Cato said John Laylo was hit in the head by one of six bullets fired at their...
Beyond 'adopt, don&rsquo;t shop': Caring for rescues during a pandemic

By Maro Enriquez | 7 hours ago
At 6 p.m. on the dot, the partners head out with masks on, plastic bags full of dry cat food, cans of wet food, and leaves...
UN rapporteur calls for junking of Esperon perjury suit vs rights defenders

9 hours ago
"I urge the authorities in the Philippines to stop the targeting of Human Rights Defenders, and instead promote and protect...
Marcos vows to boost agriculture sector amid looming food crisis

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 21 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reiterated his commitment to prioritize the agriculture sector as the world braces...
