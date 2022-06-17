^

Headlines

US, Philippines Marine Corps conclude bilateral training exercise

Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 2:29pm
US, Philippines Marine Corps conclude bilateral training exercise

MANILA, Philippines — The US Marine Corps and Philippine Marine Corps concluded two weeks of bilateral training as part of Marine Aviation Support Activity 22.1, the US Embassy in the Philippines said Friday morning. 

The bilateral exercise was held from June 6 to 17 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, at the Antonio Batista Air Base in Palawan with the end goal of increasing the PMC and USMC’s interoperability and improving aviation-related capabilities in support of US-Philippine mutual defense.

“Training side by side increases our combined military capability, but also our friendship, which directly contributes to the strength of our alliance. This exercise builds on decades of cooperation, friendship, and shared experience,” said U.S. Marine Forces Pacific Commanding General Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder in a statement of the US Embassy.

This exercise, which the US Embassy said was meant "to rehearse and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures for command and control of aircraft together in support of mutual defense and a free and open Indo-Pacific," marked a first with the inaugural deployment of the TPS-80 Ground/Air Oriented Radar in the country.  

Units from the Philippine Air Force and Philippine Naval Air Wing also participated in the exercise.

“The MASA 22.1 exercise in Palawan is important for our Marine forces and aviators to enhance our effectiveness and readiness to protect our territory.  It will also improve our interoperability with the U.S. Marine Corps and contribute to our longstanding alliance with the U.S. armed forces,” said PMC 3rd Marine Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida.

MASA 22.1 included integrated and joint interoperability activities such as coastal defense, forward arming and refueling, and subject matter expert exchanges for small unmanned aviation systems and engineering.  

Participants also took part in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System subject matter expert exchange and practical demonstration.

Marine Air Control Squadron 4 employed the G/ATOR in Laoag to provide airspace surveillance and air defense in support of theater security cooperation and enhanced bilateral training.

MASA 22.2, scheduled for July 18 to 22, is set to include combined tactical and heliborne training between USMC and PMC partner units. — with a report from Kaycee Valmonte

US EMBASSY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The suspect in the viral hit-and-run video went home after his PNP presser. Here's why

The suspect in the viral hit-and-run video went home after his PNP presser. Here's why

22 hours ago
While the PNP's Revised Operational Procedures say that all arrests should be made only on the basis of a valid warrant of...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: NCR remains low risk for COVID-19

DOH: NCR remains low risk for COVID-19

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday said Metro Manila remains to be at “low risk” classification for COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH logs highest daily COVID-19 tally since April 3

DOH logs highest daily COVID-19 tally since April 3

7 hours ago
The figure was the biggest daily rise since April 3, when the Philippines reported 690 additional cases.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New CHED chair must lift ban on nursing programs&rsquo;

‘New CHED chair must lift ban on nursing programs’

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A senior member of the House of Representatives has called on president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appoint a replacement...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima 'frustrated' at Guevarra's decision to continue prosecuting her cases

De Lima 'frustrated' at Guevarra's decision to continue prosecuting her cases

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Outgoing Sen. Leila de Lima said Thursday that she is frustrated but not surprised at Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra's...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
After dropping from Senate race, Marcoleta to return as Sagip party-list rep

After dropping from Senate race, Marcoleta to return as Sagip party-list rep

1 hour ago
Rodante Marcoleta, a senatorial candidate in the May polls who dropped out of the race due to poor showings in surveys, is...
Headlines
fbtw
Police file more complaints vs &lsquo;Tinang 83&rsquo;

Police file more complaints vs ‘Tinang 83’

1 hour ago
Tarlac police filed disobedience, obstruction of justice and usurpation of real rights complaints against the farmers and...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs told: No trikes on national highway to protect children from road accidents

LGUs told: No trikes on national highway to protect children from road accidents

2 hours ago
“As the influx of children travel on roadways going and back from their schools, children are exposed to road accidents....
Headlines
fbtw
AstraZeneca to file for product registration of COVID-19 jab soon &mdash; presidential adviser

AstraZeneca to file for product registration of COVID-19 jab soon — presidential adviser

2 hours ago
A CPR is issued by the Food and Drug Administration to manufacturers authorizing them to distribute, market or sell their...
Headlines
fbtw
Enrile, Guevarra, Faustino to join Marcos Cabinet

Enrile, Guevarra, Faustino to join Marcos Cabinet

6 hours ago
The team of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces three more appointments to key positions.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with