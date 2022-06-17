Enrile, Guevarra, Faustino to join Marcos Cabinet

Composite photo shows former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile, outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Jose Faustino Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile will be the presidential legal counsel of incoming chief executive Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while outgoing Justice Secretary will be his solicitor general and former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. will be the officer-in-charge for the Department of National Defense.

Enrile, 98, once a key figure in the downfall of the Marcoses during the popular military-backed uprising in 1986 called People Power, has turned into a staunch supporter of the family and vowed to “devote [his] time and knowledge for the republic and for the [incoming president,]” according to incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Enrile is facing plunder charges and is currently out on bail due to humanitarian reasons.

FROM INTERAKSYON: Juan Ponce Enrile: The Marcos protégé turned EDSA hero turned Marcos apologist

The 68-year-old Guevarra, meanwhile, is the first Cabinet official of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte to get another plum post in government. As solicitor general, one of his tasks is to serve as legal counsel for the Presidential Commission on Good Government that runs after the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses, among other things.

Photo 1: Marcos, Jr. and incoming ES Vic Rodriguez with Retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Jose Faustino Jr.

Photo 2: Marcos, Jr., Rodriguez with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra

????BBM team pic.twitter.com/KgMxmFpL5a — Kristine Patag (@kristinepatag) June 17, 2022

On the other hand, Faustino, 56, would temporarily be senior undersecretary of the DND as the incoming administration awaits the lifting of the one-year ban on the appointment of retired military officers. Faustino retired on November 12 last year. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag