^

Headlines

Enrile, Guevarra, Faustino to join Marcos Cabinet

Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 9:25am
Enrile, Guevarra, Faustino to join Marcos Cabinet
Composite photo shows former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile, outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Jose Faustino Jr.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile will be the presidential legal counsel of incoming chief executive Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while outgoing Justice Secretary will be his solicitor general and former Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. will be the officer-in-charge for the Department of National Defense.

Enrile, 98, once a key figure in the downfall of the Marcoses during the popular military-backed uprising in 1986 called People Power, has turned into a staunch supporter of the family and vowed to “devote [his] time and knowledge for the republic and for the [incoming president,]” according to incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

Enrile is facing plunder charges and is currently out on bail due to humanitarian reasons.

FROM INTERAKSYON: Juan Ponce Enrile: The Marcos protégé turned EDSA hero turned Marcos apologist

The 68-year-old Guevarra, meanwhile, is the first Cabinet official of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte to get another plum post in government. As solicitor general, one of his tasks is to serve as legal counsel for the Presidential Commission on Good Government that runs after the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses, among other things.

On the other hand, Faustino, 56, would temporarily be senior undersecretary of the DND as the incoming administration awaits the lifting of the one-year ban on the appointment of retired military officers. Faustino retired on November 12 last year. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

JOSE FAUSTINO JR.

JUAN PONCE ENRILE

MENARDO GUEVARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The suspect in the viral hit-and-run video went home after his PNP presser. Here's why

The suspect in the viral hit-and-run video went home after his PNP presser. Here's why

16 hours ago
While the PNP's Revised Operational Procedures say that all arrests should be made only on the basis of a valid warrant of...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite super majority, Senate won&rsquo;t be rubber stamp &ndash; Angara

Despite super majority, Senate won’t be rubber stamp – Angara

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Despite having a super majority, the Senate in the 19th Congress will not be a rubber stamp of the administration of president-elect...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB decides on P5 fare hike by end-June

LTFRB decides on P5 fare hike by end-June

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said it will issue its decision on the P5 fare hike petition for...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima 'frustrated' at Guevarra's decision to continue prosecuting her cases

De Lima 'frustrated' at Guevarra's decision to continue prosecuting her cases

By Angelica Y. Yang | 21 hours ago
Outgoing Sen. Leila de Lima said Thursday that she is frustrated but not surprised at Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra's...
Headlines
fbtw
Cops foil hijacking of oil tanker truck

Cops foil hijacking of oil tanker truck

By Michelle Zoleta | 10 hours ago
Police foiled the hijacking of a tanker truck carrying 20,000 liters of gasoline and crude oil worth P1.5 million on Tue...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH logs highest daily COVID-19 tally since April 3

DOH logs highest daily COVID-19 tally since April 3

1 hour ago
The figure was the biggest daily rise since April 3, when the Philippines reported 690 additional cases.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: NCR remains low risk for COVID-19

DOH: NCR remains low risk for COVID-19

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday said Metro Manila remains to be at “low risk” classification for COVID-19,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;New CHED chair must lift ban on nursing programs&rsquo;

‘New CHED chair must lift ban on nursing programs’

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
A senior member of the House of Representatives has called on president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to appoint a replacement...
Headlines
fbtw
Red Cross warns of dengue risk

Red Cross warns of dengue risk

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross is warning the public of the risks of dengue fever amid the rainy season and advised Filipinos to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Concepcion, tackle government support for MSMEs

Marcos, Concepcion, tackle government support for MSMEs

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has emphasized the need to help micro, small...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with