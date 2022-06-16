^

ILO report: Only 6% of domestic workers have comprehensive social protection

Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 7:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — Despite being on the frontlines amid the pandemic, only a few domestic workers across the world have access to a comprehensive social protection program.

According to a new study by the International Labour Organization, only 6% of the world’s domestic workers have access to social protection programs. 

The ILO also noted that majority, or 76.2%, of the world’s domestic workers are women, leaving them more vulnerable. Domestic workers make up for 2.3% of the world’s employees, translating to one in every 25 employees.

“Only one-in-five domestic workers are actually covered in practice because the vast majority are employed informally,” the ILO said on Thursday

The agency said half of domestic workers do not have access to any kind of social protection program, while the other half have access to at least one. However, these programs made available are usually for medical care and for old-age and disability.

“Most of them do not have access to social insurance schemes benefits related [to] unemployment or employment injury,” the ILO said.

Conditions better in Europe, Central Asia

The study also found that there is a significant gap in regions. More than half or 57.3% of domestic workers in Europe and in Central Asia are given access to all benefits, while over 10% have social protection in the Americas. 

Meanwhile, the countries that incidentally have “significant numbers” of domestic workers — Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, and Africa — are not covered by a social protection program.

The ILO suggests that the registration procedures be streamlined, while raising awareness for workers that such programs exist, among their other recommendations. 

