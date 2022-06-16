^

Philippines elected to seat at UNCLOS implementing body

Philippine candidate Deputy Administrator Efren P. Carandang speaks at the 32nd Meeting of the UNCLOS state parties.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines was elected to a seat at the United Nations body that implements guidelines establishing the limits of the continental shelf of coastal states. 

On Thursday morning, Manila time, the Philippine Mission to the UN said Manila won a seat in the Asia-Pacific Group of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), which aims to implement the guidelines of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. 

The UNCLOS provides that a coastal state’s continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles “from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured.”

“Philippine candidate Deputy Administrator Efren P. Carandang is one of the country’s most eminently qualified technical expert for the CLCS, with quality management skills,” the Philippine Mission to the UN said in a Twitter post

The country won with a majority vote of 113 votes out of the 164 state parties present and voting “after four tough rounds of voting.” 

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teddy Locsin Jr. thanked China for casting a vote for the Philippines. 

“We have differences, sure; we tried but failed to bridge them but the endeavor was sincere; we are patriots each of our respective causes; but we have a deep respect and genuine affection for each other,” Locsin said in a post on Thursday

China has been dismissing a 2016 tribunal ruling that invalidated its nine-dash claim over the South China Sea, which includes an area of the West Philippine Sea.

However, Locsin earlier said he was “extremely disappointed” that Australia did not support the Philippines’ bid for the CLCS seat. 

READ: Locsin laments Aussies won’t back Philippines nominee to UNCLOS body

It is the Philippines’ first time to serve in the commission, with a term starting 2023 until 2028.

