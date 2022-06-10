Philippines reports 23% increase in dengue cases

An Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen through a microscope at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 14, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health recorded nearly 35,000 dengue cases and 180 dengue-related deaths from January to May this year.

In a report Thursday, the DOH said a total of 34,938 cases were logged during the period. The figure was 23% higher than the 28,336 recorded during the same period in 2021.

Most dengue cases were reported from Central Visayas (4,544), Central Luzon (4,312), and Zamboanga Peninsula (3,215).

From April 24 to May 21, a total of 10,738 cases were recorded.

According to the agency, the following regions reported increasing cases from April 24 to May 21:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

MIMAROPA

Bicol region

Western Visayas

Central Visayas

Zamboanga Peninsula

Davao region

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

The DOH also logged 43 cases of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral diseases, from January to May. The number of cases this year was 169% higher compared to the cases a year ago.

Most chikungunya cases were reported from Central Visayas (29) and Davao region (8).

There were no deaths reported among the chikungunya cases as of May 21.

A chikungunya virus infection causes fever and severe joint pain, the World Health Organization said. Severe cases and deaths from the illness are very rare.