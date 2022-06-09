In transition meeting, Remulla says DOJ has 'complicated' problems

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra meets with incoming Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla to ensure a smooth transition to the new administration on June 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Incoming Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla has his work cut out for him when he soon heads the department, which he said, has "complicated" problems.

Remulla and outgoing Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra met with their teams on Thursday as the latter prepares to step down as chief of the department on June 30.

“This was our first meeting, we might ask for a second one because the problem in the system that we need to fix is complicated,” Remulla told reporters after speaking with Guevarra.

But the incoming DOJ chief refused to elaborate or single out an issue that is on top of their priority list to address.

“Too long to discuss now. What I can is [it was] very informative,” he added in Filipino, stressing that 11 agencies are under the DOJ.

“It’s a big work in progress that we can continue and the improvements we will initiate,” he added.

SOJ duties

As justice secretary, Remulla will also sit at the Anti-Terrorism Council that has the power to designate and order the prolonged detention of suspected terrorists.

At least three of the attached agencies of the department are embroiled in corruption allegations. These are the Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Corrections and the Land Registration Authority.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, which has long faced abolition calls from the Congress, is also under the DOJ. With the late strongman's son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as incoming president, fears of the total abolition of the commission are fueled.

Remulla, who had red-tagged supporters of a political rival of Marcos, will also sit

In an earlier interview with reporters, Remulla said he will first look into whether the department under his helm will continue the investigation into “war on drugs” operations that resulted in deaths. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan