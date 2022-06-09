LTFRB approves P1 provisional fare hike for jeepneys in NCR, Regions 3 and 4

MANILA, Philippines — The fare on jeepneys now stands at a minimum of P10 starting Thursday after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved the provisional P1 peso fare hike petitioned by groups representing jeepney drivers the night before.

This comes after oil companies implemented another round of big-time increases in the pump prices of petroleum products this week, with the price of diesel increasing by more than P6 per liter and that of gasoline by more than P2 per liter.

In Viber messages to reporters, LTFRB executive director Tina Cassion said this applied to public utility jeepneys, both modern and traditional, in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

"There were several increases in fuel prices in recent weeks, further straining the viability of public transport operators to continue to ply their routes...the volatility of the fuel prices in the world market due to lower than expected supply has further increased the cost of oil," the LTFRB said in its order.

"While the Board recognizes the plight of the Filipino people every time an increase on price of commodities occur, including the cost of public transport, it cannot be insensitive to the clamor and plight of PUV operators and drivers who are responsible in ensuring a steady supply of public transport services."

JUST IN: Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approves provisional P1 peso fare hike for jeepneys in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon. Minimum fare on public utility jeepneys now at P10 starting Thursday, June 9. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/xzFd6uJKwW — Franco Luna (@francoIuna) June 8, 2022

In an earlier order in March, the LTFRB denied the same request for a provisional increase.

The board will still convene on the main case filed praying for a P5 increase.

"We had to address immediately the 6.50 fuel price increase yesterday that's why the board met today to resolve immediately the motion for recon for the provisional increase," Cassion said.

"It is noteworthy that the PUJ service, to which mode of public transport the petitioners belong, carries the most number of ordinary commuters on a daily basis," the LTFRB also said in its order.

The petitioners were 1-United Transport Koalisyon, Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila & Suburbs Drivers Association Nationwide o Pasang Masda, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, and Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations.