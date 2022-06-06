^

Headlines

Philippines leaps in COVID-19 recovery index

Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 12:33pm
Philippines leaps in COVID-19 recovery index
Cyclists arrive during an event celebrating World Bicycle Day in Quezon City, suburban Manila on June 3, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — From being at the bottom of the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index, the Philippines is now at the 33rd spot of the listing due to decreasing infections and the easing of restrictions.

The Tokyo-based newspaper dubbed the Philippines and Vietnam as having “logged their best performances” in the listing after placing last in the index of 121 countries which scores them on infection management, vaccination rollout and programs, and social mobility.

“Daily cases dropped to below 200 in the past week, with no confirmed deaths reported. The decline of infections helped the country move up 40 spots in the ranking, to 33rd,” Nikkei said of the Philippines’ moving up on the list.

Nikkei also noted the more relaxed travel restrictions that the Philippines is imposing, including reopening borders to fully vaccinated international tourists and the scrapping of the testing requirement for boosted individuals.

The newspaper also took notice of how “business has largely resumed and the government is encouraging all schools to hold face-to-face classes again this month.”

Compared to the Philippines, Vietnam is the bigger mover on the list as it jumped 48 spots to the 14th place on account of the return of students to in-person classes, the reopening of businesses and the scrapping of all testing, vaccination and quarantine requirements for foreign travellers.

Vietnam also scored high in terms of vaccination, getting 27 out of 30, as more than 80% of its population are fully vaccinated and 60% are boosted.

Meanwhile, Taiwan, which used to be viewed as a model for managing infections in the early days of the pandemic, dropped further to 113th over increasing cases and deaths.

Topping the Nikkei index is Qatar with a score of 78, while Namibia is at the bottom with a score of 38. — Xave Gregorio

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

Mel Tiangco loses appeal vs ABS-CBN at SC over 1996 dismissal due to TV ad

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
The Supreme Court ruled that while the settlement between veteran newscaster Mel Tiangco and ABS-CBN did not cover all her...
Headlines
fbtw
Recruiters complain about confusing orders of interim DMW chief

Recruiters complain about confusing orders of interim DMW chief

By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
The recruitment sector is complaining about the current operations of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcoleta denies lobbying to be energy chief

Marcoleta denies lobbying to be energy chief

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta declared yesterday that contrary to persistent reports, he has not been lobbying for president-elect...
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio prelate reminds Marcos: Let spirit of freedom soar

Baguio prelate reminds Marcos: Let spirit of freedom soar

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
On the occasion of Pentecost, Baguio Bishop Victor Bendico reminded the administration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to join world&rsquo;s largest maritime drill

Philippines to join world’s largest maritime drill

By Pia Lee Brago | 3 days ago
The Philippines and 25 other nations will participate in the world’s largest international maritime exercise hosted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Better foreign policy, maritime security urged

Better foreign policy, maritime security urged

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. can immediately establish that he is different from his predecessor in the critical areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to keep vlog even after assuming presidency

Marcos to keep vlog even after assuming presidency

14 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. intends to keep posting video log or vlog entries on his social media accounts...
Headlines
fbtw
Groups urge government to back measures vs organic pollutants

Groups urge government to back measures vs organic pollutants

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Environmental groups EcoWaste Coalition, Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability and the Mother Earth Foundation...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO cites Philippines improved mental health services

WHO cites Philippines improved mental health services

By Pia Lee Brago | 14 hours ago
In calling for the inclusion of mental health support in the national responses to climate change, a United Nations health...
Headlines
fbtw

Even without Duterte, Go ‘won’t stop serving the people’

14 hours ago
Staying on in government as President Duterte returns to private life, Sen. Bong Go said he remains committed to serving the Filipino people, especially the hopeless and helpless
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with