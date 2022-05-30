^

Comelec formally shuts automated election system servers

May 30, 2022 | 7:01pm
Comelec formally shuts automated election system servers
The Commission on Elections formally decommissioned on May 30, 2022 the three servers used during the recently concluded polls.
Commission on Elections

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks after the national and local polls, the Commission on Elections on Monday shut down the automated election system servers and network infrastructure that was utilized during the May 9 elections.

The poll body said, however, it can still provide data from the servers if a request is given the green light. This includes the transmitted election returns.

“The decommissioned servers will be physically transferred to the Comelec warehouses,” the commission said in a statement.

In a message to reporters on Monday, Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said this is part of the poll body’s post-election procedures.

Three servers were used during the recently concluded polls and the first to be switched off was the backup data center located in Data One Eastwood. The process took 35 minutes, the Comelec said.

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections was a witness to the shut down of the poll body’s transparency data center in PLDT Vito Paranaque, while a Laban Para sa Kapayapaan, Katarungan, at Kaunlaran political party representative witnessed the decommissioning of the central data server in PLDT Vitro Taguig at noon. — Kaycee Valmonte
 

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS
