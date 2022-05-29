^

7 Filipino fishermen missing after collision with cargo ship in Palawan

Philstar.com
May 29, 2022 | 9:38am
7 Filipino fishermen missing after collision with cargo ship in Palawan
This photo shows cargo vessel MV Happy Hiro, which collided with a Filipino fishing boat in the vicinity waters off Maracanao Island in Agutaya, Palawan. Seven crew members of the Filipino fishing vessel remains missing,
Philippine Coast Guard / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Seven Filipino fishermen remain missing after their fishing vessel collided with a cargo vessel in the vicinity waters off Maracanao Island in Agutaya, Palawan on Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said Filipino fishing vessel FB JOT-18 collided with Marshall Islands-flagged MV Happy Hiro at around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.

"MRRV 4406 BRP Suluan together with rescue teams from Coast Guard Station Cuyo and Sub Station Agutay in Ilioilo (are) conducting seach and rescue operations," Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo said.

Fishing boat BAL 5, which was transiting in the area, immediately provided rescue assistance to 13 out of the 20 crew members of FB JOT-18, according to the Coast Guard.

The 13 rescued Filipino fishermen were then transferred to MV Happy Hiro, which ferried them to the vicinity waters off Lipata in Culasi, Antique.

The Coast Guard's BRP Panglao (FPB-2402) then brought the rescued fishermen to the shoreline.

The 12 of the 13 fishermen obtained scratches while the 13th fisherman had a minor wound on his head, according to McKinley Amante, medical officer of MV Happy Hiro.

The fisherman who obtained a minor wound was given first aid and is in stable condition, the Coast Guard added.

Majority of the rescued fishermen are residents of Bantayan Island in Cebu.

"PCG’s BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406), PCG Station Cuyo, and PCG Sub-Station Agutay in Iloilo continue their operations to rescue the missing fishermen," the Coast Guard said in a statement. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

SEARCH AND RESCUE (SAR) OPERATION

SHIP COLLISION
