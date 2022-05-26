^

Headlines

'Sarap ng buhay' no more: Remaining Senate sessions to be held in person

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 3:54pm
'Sarap ng buhay' no more: Remaining Senate sessions to be held in person
Senate Resolution 372, adopted by the Senate on May 4, 2020, allows the Upper House to join sessions through teleconferencing- resulting from force majeure or national emergencies as determined by majority of the senators. 
Official Gazette, file

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said that they will not be holding hybrid sessions starting Monday, which means that senators will have to attend in person.

Sotto first brought up the topic during a Senate session on Thursday, asking the Committee on Rules to look into suspending an earlier resolution allowing hybrid sessions as a precaution against COVID-19.

"We have to show the people that we are working...Face-to-face [classes] na eh. Bakit 'yung mga senador hindi face-to-face? (Why can't senators attend face-to-face?)," Sotto said. 

"We will have no hybrid [meetings] on Monday," he added.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, who chairs the Committee on Rules, said that Sotto could make the ruling to suspend the resolution right away.

Speaking on behalf of other lawmakers, Zubiri said they "do not have any objections." 

Senate Resolution 372, adopted by the Senate on May 4, 2020, allows the Upper House to join sessions through teleconferencing- resulting from force majeure or national emergencies as determined by majority of the senators. 

"We made use of this particular rule because there was... an emergency, but there is no longer an emergency. The worst is Alert Level 1," he said, referring to the lowest alert level status which Metro Manila is under, following a decline of COVID-19 cases. 

There are at least three session days left in the 18th Congress, which will close on June 30, the day when the president-elect assumes office. On Thursday, senators met physically and virtually to discuss pending legislation and approved four bills on third and final reading. 

HYBRID

MIGZ ZUBIRI

SENATE

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

Marcos Jr. proclaimed president-elect in what sister calls 'second chance' for clan

By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., has been proclaimed the next president of the Republic of the Philippines in a joint session...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

Marcos names close friend Lagdameo as his special assistant

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s long-time friend and ally Anton Lagdameo will join him at the Palace as his special...
Headlines
fbtw
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

Time for Tugade to go, commuters' group says on rumored reappointment to DOTr

By Franco Luna | 3 days ago
“The current leadership of the DOTr has really neglected public transportation,” Cerna said in Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
Imee slams DA &lsquo;midnight madness&rsquo;

Imee slams DA ‘midnight madness’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has reportedly made “another attempt to pull off a midnight deal” and import galunggong...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte OKs strategic investment priorities plan

Duterte OKs strategic investment priorities plan

By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved this year's strategic investment priority plan, which contains activities related to...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec proclaims 55 party-list groups to form part of the 19th Congress

Comelec proclaims 55 party-list groups to form part of the 19th Congress

By Kaycee Valmonte | 50 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections finally proclaimed the 55 winning party-list groups on Thursday after facing delays due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos aide: No intention to exclude anyone from exclusive interview

Marcos aide: No intention to exclude anyone from exclusive interview

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
"This was the commitment given by our media team during the campaign to these three networks," Rodriguez said in Fi...
Headlines
fbtw
'Sarap ng buhay' no more: Remaining Senate sessions to be held in person

'Sarap ng buhay' no more: Remaining Senate sessions to be held in person

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said that they will not be holding anymore hybrid sessions starting Monday, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll body's employee union rallies behind Pangarungan&rsquo;s confirmation as Comelec chairman

Poll body's employee union rallies behind Pangarungan’s confirmation as Comelec chairman

4 hours ago
The Comelec Employees’ Union, with a 5,000-membership of rank-and-file employees, in a statement dated May 18 is endorsing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with