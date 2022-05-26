^

Philippines designating isolation facilities for monkeypox cases

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 1:27pm
This undated electron microscopic (EM) handout image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a monkeypox virion, obtained from a clinical sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. It was a thin section image from a human skin sample. On the left were mature, oval-shaped virus particles, and on the right were the crescents, and spherical particles of immature virions.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is working on the specific designation of isolation facilities for potential monkeypox cases, the Department of Health said Thursday.

In a message to reporters, the DOH said the priority of its Field Implementation and Coordination Team and the One Hospital Command Center (OHCC) is ensuring the compliance of isolation facilities with requirements.

According to the department’s guidelines, the RITM will be the main isolation facility for suspect, probable, and confirmed monkeypox cases during the activation of Doors 1 and 2 of the DOH’s four-door alert system. Door 1 refers to the implementation of travel restrictions and bans, while Door 2 refers to screening, testing and quarantine at points of entry.

Regional isolation facilities or hospitals catering to other international points of entry will be designated by the FICT and the OHCC.

All government hospitals will prepare an area for isolation and treatment facilities in the event that Doors 3 and 4 are activated. Door 3 refers to the implementation of the Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate strategies and Door 4 refers to strengthening health and critical capacity and systems.

“Cases shall be immediately isolated in a private room, preferably with negative air pressure, until signs and symptoms have been resolved,” the DOH said.

Monkeypox has not yet been detected in the county. The agency said it is intensifying screening at the country’s borders and ensuring that surveillance systems are actively monitoring the situation.

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide has reached hundreds outside countries where it is endemic. According to the World Health Organization, symptoms of the contagious disease include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes, which may lead to a range of medical complications.

The virus that causes monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with contaminated materials such as bedding.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MONKEYPOX
