DILG: 7 e-sabong websites shut down, others still under investigation

Undated file photo shows the exterior of the Department of the Interior and Local Government-National Police Commission headquarters.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government reported that seven illegal e-sabong operations have been shut down following the crackdown ordered by the department.

DILG spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group is looking into the background of the administrators of these websites to file charges.

“These criminals thrive on the anonymity of the internet and they are taking advantage of this but the PNP together with our colleagues from the National Bureau of Investigation will not rest until they have been unmasked,” he said in a statement sent to reporters.

He said the PNP is doing cyber patrolling operations to find websites, applications, and social media platforms that are operating illegally.

“Another 12 websites and 8 social media platforms were monitored by the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group to be operating illegally and we are coordinating with the Department of Information and Communication Technology for these websites to be shut down,” he said.

Of the 12 websites, only 2 were registered in the Philippines while the rest are located in other countries.

Per data from the National Capital Region Police Officer, a total of 123 operations conducted from May 1–15 against illegal gambling led to the arrest of 370 individuals and confiscation of 107,455 gambling materials and paraphernalia.

To recall, Pagcor e-gaming licensing and regulation vice president Jose Tria said earlier that they monitored a number of online sabong websites including pinassabong.live, pclive1.com, sabong-express.net, phbetting.live, goperya.com, phbet44.bet, phbet.bet and phbetr.bet.

Social media, e-commerce assistance sought

Malaya said they have also discovered several Facebook pages and groups that are promoting e-sabong that will give you a link when you send a message to them.

“Once you open the link, you will be able to register and create an account to log-in,” he added. “It’s very easy to register so even minors are able to access the sites freely."

Malaya said that they have also requested Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to immediately delete or suspend the pages in FB devoted to e-sabong.

He added that since the mode of payment and cash-out is through GCash and other platforms, the DILG also intended to request the assistance of Globe.

"These illegal e-Sabong outfits are operating without licenses or franchises from the national or local governments and are not remitting a single peso in revenue to the state,” he added.

Malaya asked for the help of the public in putting a stop to illegal online gambling operations.

“We urge the public to immediately contact your nearest police station if you know where the studios of these illegal e-Sabong operations are so we can put a stop to it. If you also know who the operators are, please contact your nearest police station or CIDG office,” he said.

He also warned the public that it’s a risk to bet on unregulated online platforms. “Because it is illegal, you don't know where your money goes or if there is fraud," he said.

Majority of Filipinos want end to e-sabong, DILG claims

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month said that the revenue collected by the government from e-sabong operations was not worth what he said was the "social damage" caused by these activities.

In its statement, the DILG disclosed that it conducted a survey through its regional and field offices with respondents in every city and municipality across the country.

A total of 8,463 respondents answered the online sentiment survey of the DILG from April 19-20 to gauge public perceptions of e-Sabong and "to provide the President with a basis for his decision on the fate of e-Sabong." The DILG did not provide any further details on its sampling methods, error margins, and the like.

Based on the survey results which were only disclosed in the statement:

62% or a majority of those surveyed want to put a stop to e-Sabong, which became prominent during the community quarantine in the last two years of the pandemic,



34% want it to continue but with tighter regulation,



while 4% completely support it.

The reasons cited by the respondents for opposing e-Sabong include addiction to gambling, bankruptcy of players, indebtedness, cost to family, neglect of work and studies, and crime.

The DILG also pointed out that while only 21 years and above shall be allowed to play e-Sabong, "the reality is people, regardless of age, have become addicted to the game."

"Reports from the communities revealed that persons ages 20 and below are able to bet due to laxity in the registration process of e-Sabong," the DILG said.