US CDC opens new country office in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) opened this month a new country office in the Philippines to advance increased health security in Asia, the US Embassy in Manila said.
Through its new office in Manila, the CDC will strengthen and expand its existing cooperation with the Department of Health to prevent and control diseases, and strengthen public health emergency preparedness and response. The CDC is the public health agency of the United States.
“With the opening of the US CDC Philippines country office, we are further reinforcing the long-standing health and human services partnership between our two countries and our work together to build a healthier world,” said Loyce Pace, assistance secretary for global affairs of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Dr. Romel Lacson will serve as the CDC’s first country director for the Philippines. He will implement CDC-supported health programs and lead the agency’s peer-to-peer relationship with the DOH.
“In this new era, partnership is more essential than ever. We must be willing to take on challenges together and create opportunities together. This is why the launch of this office and our work together is so important,” Lacson said.
The CDC will also provide the DOH with technical assistance and support services to intensify the country’s HIV and tuberculosis prevention, treatment and care efforts, and to slow the twin epidemics. In the last four years, the Philippines experienced the fastest-growing HIV epidemic in the Southeast Asia/Pacific region, with a sevenfold increase in newly-diagnosed cases from 2010 to 2018.
The DOH and the HHS also signed a memorandum of understanding on increasing collaboration between the Philippines and the US on public health emergency and response, prevention and control of vaccine-preventable and communicable disease, and the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.
The DOH is pushing for the creation of the country’s own CDC, which will be tasked to develop and maintain an integrated surveillance system of diseases, injuries, and disabilities.
A thread of notable updates on the Philippines' bilateral relations with the United States.
The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency has concluded its training with the Bureau of Fire Protection on May 13, the US Embassy says Monday.
The two-week training course, which involved more than 100 participants from the Philippines, focused on countering weapons of mass destruction.
"The CWMD Operations course enabled the students to analyze an incident, plan the initial response, and implement defensive actions to include: the selection and use of personal protective equipment, air monitoring and sampling, technical and mass decontamination, victim rescue and recovery, defensive product control, evidence preservation, and illicit laboratory and improvised device awareness," the US Embassy says in a press release.
US President Joe Biden has spoken to presumptive president Bongbong Marcos to congratulate him.
"President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the fight against COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, promoting broad-based economic growth, and respect for human rights," the White House says.
Congratulating presumptive president Bongbong Marcos, the United States says it is looking forward to working with the new chief executive to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken says Washington will continue to work closely with Manila to "promote respect for human rights and to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region."
"We commend the millions of Filipino voters who cast their ballots in this election, and we look forward to the official conclusion of the electoral process for the many offices in the national elections," Blinken says.
The US Coast Guard, with the Japan Coast Guard, has concluded its vessel boarding operations training with the Philippine Coast Guard to enhance its maritime law enforcement capability.
The training was conducted in Manila Port Area from April 4 to 20, focusing on instructor training for PCG personnel who will lead future courses, the US Embassy says.
“Our Coast Guards’ role in enforcing the rule of law is critical to our countries’ security. I anticipate future cooperation in operations and capacity building with the PCG and USCG,” JCG Capt. Makoto Tamura says.
