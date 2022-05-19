^

Headlines

SC orders Comelec, Marcos, Congress to answer bid to cancel COC

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 3:54pm
SC orders Comelec, Marcos, Congress to answer bid to cancel COC
Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr greets supporters as he arrives at the campaign heaquarters in Manila on May 11, 2022. The son of the late Philippines dictator Ferdinand Marcos on May 11 claimed victory in the presidential election, vowing to be a leader "for all Filipinos", his spokesman said.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:03 p.m.) — The Supreme Court has ordered the Commission on Elections, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the two chambers of Congress to answer a petition brought to its seeking the cancellation of Marcos’ Certificate of Candidacy.

The SC, supposedly on a writing break until next month, issued a resolution dated May 19 requiring the respondents to comment on the petition and prayer for temporary restraining order within 15 days from notice.

The SC Public Information Office said the order is issued "considering the allegations contained, the issues raised and the arguments adduced in the petition, without necessarily giving due course thereto."

"Now therefore, respondents Comelec, [Marcos Jr.], Senate of the Philippines, and the House of Representatives are hereby required to comment on the petition and prayer for [TRO] within a period of 15 days from notice thereof," the SC briefer read.

To note, the SC en banc usually meets on Tuesdays. The SC Public Information Office has yet to respond to questions on whether the SC met for a special en banc session on Thursday and what prompted it.

The petition

In the petition, prepared by lawyer Theodore Te, the group elevated their case for the cancellation of Marcos’ COC due to material representations he supposedly made in the document.

The petitioners also sought the issuance a temporary restraining order to enjoin the House of Representatives and the Senate from canvassing the votes cast for Marcos and proclaim him, if he gets the most number of votes, as the 17th president of the country— set next week — pending the resolution of their petition. 

With the SC not issuing a halt order as prayed for by the petitioners, the canvassing by the Congress is likely to proceed.

Lead counsel Theodore Te said they are "glad" that the SC required respondents to answer. But he stressed that "time is of the essence, we hope that the period may be considered inextendible."

"The petition is one of first impression and of grave public interest and we hope that the Court will be given the opportunity to rule substantively on the issues raised," he continued.

The petitioners ran to the Supreme Court to ask it to "cancel and declare void ab initio the Certificate of Candidacy for President" filed by Marcos.

"This Petition prays for the invalidation and reversal of the Questioned Comelec Resolutions for having been rendered in grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction," their Petition for Certiorari read.

Another group of petitioners who are seeking the disqualification of Marcos has also elevated their case to the SC on Wednesday, but the PIO has yet to comment on whether the justices tackled on acted on it.

In the latest unofficial tally on Tuesday afternoon, Marcos leads with 31 million votes with outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo with 14.8 million votes at a far second.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

COMELEC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robin Padilla tops Senate race as Comelec proclaims 12 senators-elect

Robin Padilla tops Senate race as Comelec proclaims 12 senators-elect

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, on Wednesday proclaimed 12 new senators who will...
Headlines
fbtw
New SC justice named

New SC justice named

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday appointed Court of Appeals (CA) Associate Justice Ma. Filomena Singh as the 15th member of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in North America express &lsquo;extreme disappointment&rsquo; after Biden congratulated Marcos Jr.

Filipinos in North America express ‘extreme disappointment’ after Biden congratulated Marcos Jr.

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
“We believe that this is premature and is preemptive of the ongoing verification of election results."
Headlines
fbtw
E-sabong may end under Marcos

E-sabong may end under Marcos

By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Will it be the end for online cockfighting, popularly known as e-sabong, when the administration of presumptive president...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 1,000 academics vow to protect Martial Law history from revision

Over 1,000 academics vow to protect Martial Law history from revision

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
More than 1,000 academics and scholars have committed to fighting all types of attempts to revise history, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Sotto warns of &lsquo;constitutional crisis&rsquo; if SC halts congressional canvass

Sotto warns of ‘constitutional crisis’ if SC halts congressional canvass

2 minutes ago
“If that happens, we will be courting a constitutional crisis from the fact that Congress can no longer meet after June...
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA says Metro Manila traffic may breach pre-pandemic level by June

MMDA says Metro Manila traffic may breach pre-pandemic level by June

By Franco Luna | 7 minutes ago
"There are still no classes now, so if we do have face-to-face classes in June, we can expect the number to increase. And...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec reminds election candidates of SOCE deadline

Comelec reminds election candidates of SOCE deadline

18 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections is reminding candidates and their respective political parties to submit their statement of contribution...
Headlines
fbtw
40.6M Filipinos yet to receive COVID-19 boosters &mdash; DOH

40.6M Filipinos yet to receive COVID-19 boosters — DOH

20 minutes ago
In a message to reporters, the DOH said there are 54.4 million individuals due for booster doses.
Headlines
fbtw
Cayetano: Give Marcos a chance, judge him as president later

Cayetano: Give Marcos a chance, judge him as president later

By Angelica Y. Yang | 47 minutes ago
"It's easy to judge him and his family before this. That much was clear. But now, Filipinos have said, 'We want him as our...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with