Coast Guard notes 'increasing presence' of Filipino fishers on Pag-asa Island

Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 2:38pm
In this photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard on May 19, 2022, coast guard personnel are shown handing out assistance packages to fishermen in Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Amid run-ins with foreign vessels, the Philippine Coast Guard disclosed it observed the "increasing presence" of Filipino fishermen on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone — it said Thursday.

In a statement sent to reporters Thursday afternoon, the PCG said it monitored around 25 Filipino fishing boats conducting fishing activities on the island's vicinity waters during the deployment of the largest Coast Guard contingent in the West Philippine Sea from May 12 to 14.

PCG Commandant, CG Admiral Artemio Abu said the significant increase of Filipino fishermen in the WPS "proves that the PCG's intensified presence boosts their confidence and makes them feel safe and protected while fishing in these areas' waters."

 "Through our continuous modernization, we ensure that our kababayans can freely explore our marine resources while protecting our marine environment for the future generations," the Coast Guard Commandant said. 

To recall, the PCG also installed five navigational buoys carrying the Philippine flag in four critical islands in the West Philippine Sea. The PCG said it "checked the condition" of the fishermen and provided relief supplies and COVID-19 kits to support their fishing operations.

So far in 2022, the Philippine Coast Guard has reported at least four incidences of China Coast Guard vessels conducting close distance maneuvering while Philippine patrol boats were on maritime patrol in the shoal. It called these incidents a clear violation of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

At one point in 2021, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs was filing daily diplomatic protests "against the incessant deployment, prolonged presence, and illegal activities of Chinese maritime assets and fishing vessels in the vicinity of the Pag-asa islands" which numbered in the hundreds. 

During the same deployment over the weekend, Abu said he still observed other foreign vessels in the area. 

"Several Vietnamese fishing boats, Chinese fishing vessels, and China Coast Guard vessels were not so far from their position, specifically at the vicinity waters off Subi Reef," he said in an earlier statement.

“My guidance to them, we will challenge them. But according to the Coast Guard Fleet, the WPS is peaceful and the ships of Vietnam and China have shown respect for our mission,” he added.

National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea Chairman and National Security Adviser, Secretary Hermogenes Esperon underscored the need to encourage Filipino fishermen to continue their fishing ventures in the WPS, adding that the construction of a fuel depot and ice storage plant on Pag-asa island is the government's effort to assist Filipino fishers in the area. 

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has directed the PCG to guarantee that Filipino fishermen may enjoy the rich marine resources and be safe to come home to their families. The PCG is an attached agency under the DOTr. 

"The PCG will always be in line with the direction of the national government to protect the country's sovereign rights and safeguard every Filipino at sea," CG Admiral Abu ended. — Franco Luna 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
