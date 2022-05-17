^

LTFRB opens appointment schedule for TNVS application until mid-June

May 17, 2022 | 11:54am
In an advisory on Saturday, the LTFRB said 7,870 slots were opened for accredited transport network companies (TNC) such as Grab, Angkas and Joyride.
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced it will be re-opening apointment scheduling for the Transport Network Vehicle Service applications starting Tuesday until June 17. 

In an advisory sent to reporters, the LTFRB said that around 200 applicants can be accommodated per day if an applicant only has one unit to enter for the TNVS application under its appointment system.

Per LTFRB Resolution No. 065-2022, some 7,870 units will be accepted applications to TNVS to be subject to accredited Transport Network Companies.

Of the total number of slots to be opened, 7,000 are in NCR while 220 in Central Luzon, 500 in the Bicol region, and 150 in Western Visayas.

Transport companies seeking applications in Metro Manila need to fill out a registration form on the LTFRB’s website or social media pages. They will be provided a reference number and e-mail confirmation about the time and date for the filing at the agency’s central office in Quezon City.

Earlier, the LTFRB said that applicants should file the formal offer of evidence five days prior to a scheduled hearing with the following documents:

  • proofs of existence of a garage and financial capability
  • a 5R photograph of each unit to be applied as TNVS
  • business name registration with the Department of Trade and Industry
  • certificate of registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue or proof of filing
  • certificate of accreditation from an accredited TNC
  • National Bureau of Investigation and police clearance of the authorized driver

They also need to include an affidavit of publication, copies of the publication and an affidavit of attestation of the documents they would file.

Applicants who were previously rejected due to lack of requirements when the application opened in April were asked to create a new account using the new e-mail to avoid possible glitches in using the old account to re-register online.

The agency reminded applicants to follow the following steps to facilitate the application to TNVS and organize public service.

