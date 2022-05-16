MalacaÃ±ang website down for updates, content intact â€” museum admin

Malacañang website down for updates, content intact — museum admin

This 2017 file photo shows the main hall of the Presidential Museum and Library.

MANILA, Philippines — The official website of Malacañang, which also hosts the repositories of the Presidential Museum and Library, has not been deleted and is only being updated and secured, the museum administration said Monday.

The statement was issued in response to concerns that the PML's online records, including those from the Martial Law period, had been deleted or otherwise taken offline.

"[Contrary] to reports that it has been deleted, the website malacanang.gov.ph. is merely suspended following measures to update the content therein and improve its security features," the museum said on the Facebook page of the Presidential Museum and Library.

"Rest assured that the contents of the said website have not been compromised and will be made available to the public at the soonest possible time."

Former Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office Undersecretary Manolo Quezon III flagged the deletion in a tweet earlier Monday.

The likely election of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to the presidency has raised concerns that documented abuses during the Martial Law period under his father's regime would be whitewashed and that the history of the first Marcos presidency would be revised.

Last week, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director-General Alex Monteagudo claimed without basis that children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law published and sold by Adarna House were part of a communist plot to "radicalize" Filipino children.

There have also been attempts at the House of Representatives to move for the removal of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. — an opposition figure killed at the Manila International Airport in 1983 — from the P500 bill and to remove his name from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

These moves, filed during the campaign season, did not prosper but attempts to minimize, cast doubt on and reject the documented cases of human rights violations and corruption under the elder Ferdinand Marcos have.