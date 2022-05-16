^

Headlines

Malacañang website down for updates, content intact — museum admin

Philstar.com
May 16, 2022 | 7:09pm
MalacaÃ±ang website down for updates, content intact â€” museum admin
This 2017 file photo shows the main hall of the Presidential Museum and Library.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The official website of Malacañang, which also hosts the repositories of the Presidential Museum and Library, has not been deleted and is only being updated and secured, the museum administration said Monday.

The statement was issued in response to concerns that the PML's online records, including those from the Martial Law period, had been deleted or otherwise taken offline.

"[Contrary] to reports that it has been deleted, the website malacanang.gov.ph. is merely suspended following measures to update the content therein and improve its security features," the museum said on the Facebook page of the Presidential Museum and Library.

"Rest assured that the contents of the said website have not been compromised and will be made available to the public at the soonest possible time."

Former Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office Undersecretary Manolo Quezon III flagged the deletion in a tweet earlier Monday.

The likely election of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to the presidency has raised concerns that documented abuses during the Martial Law period under his father's regime would be whitewashed and that the history of the first Marcos presidency would be revised.

Last week, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director-General Alex Monteagudo claimed without basis that children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law published and sold by Adarna House were part of a communist plot to "radicalize" Filipino children.

There have also been attempts at the House of Representatives to move for the removal of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. — an opposition figure killed at the Manila International Airport in 1983 — from the P500 bill and to remove his name from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

These moves, filed during the campaign season, did not prosper but attempts to minimize, cast doubt on and reject the documented cases of human rights violations and corruption under the elder Ferdinand Marcos have.

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE

MARTIAL LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

No problem with Constitution, Marcos team if Robredo puts up NGO

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The team of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., presumptive president-elect, sees no reason problem in outgoing Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines bucks Russia&rsquo;s global isolation, backs China as mediator

Philippines bucks Russia’s global isolation, backs China as mediator

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The Philippines believes that the global isolation of Russia will serve only to dilute the three major resolutions that have...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

Romualdez: Unity is theme of incoming Congress

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Expect unity to be the theme of the incoming 19th Congress, which is likely to be headed in the House of Representatives by...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine power situation uncertain &ndash; lawmaker

Philippine power situation uncertain – lawmaker

By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
The country’s power situation faces uncertainty with the plan of businessman Dennis Uy of Udenna Corp. to sell his controlling...
Headlines
fbtw
PPCRV clarifies role, says watchdog not meant to conduct random manual audit

PPCRV clarifies role, says watchdog not meant to conduct random manual audit

6 hours ago
"We compare pre-transmission ERs to post-transmission ERs. Together with others, it is a [holistic] audit of the process,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Over 3M Filipinos based abroad went back home because of COVID

Over 3M Filipinos based abroad went back home because of COVID

3 hours ago
According to the Task Group on Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos, nearly 2.067 million of the 3.11 million were previously...
Headlines
fbtw
'Out of touch': Labor group hits 'obsolete' wage board after meager increases

'Out of touch': Labor group hits 'obsolete' wage board after meager increases

3 hours ago
"What we want to happen is that wage increases should be based on data," Tanjusay said. 
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec &lsquo;confident&rsquo; it can proclaim senators-elect on Wednesday, party-lists by Thursday

Comelec ‘confident’ it can proclaim senators-elect on Wednesday, party-lists by Thursday

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it is “confident” that it can proclaim elected senate candidates and party-list...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines records 1,118 COVID-19 cases from May 9 to 15

Philippines records 1,118 COVID-19 cases from May 9 to 15

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The daily case average during that period was 160, which was 0.3% lower than a week earlier. Of the additional cases, 14 or...
Headlines
fbtw
No sustained rise in COVID-19 cases following poll-related activities &mdash; OCTA

No sustained rise in COVID-19 cases following poll-related activities — OCTA

5 hours ago
OCTA Research fellow Guido David told public broadcaster People’s Television that there were small spikes in COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with