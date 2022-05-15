^

Headlines

PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 5:43pm
PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error
PPCRV volunteers count votes in the partial unofficial tally in the Quadricentennial Pavillion, UST, May 11. Bongbong Marcos Jr. leads the polls.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said the 1.61% mismatch reported by an parish-based poll watchdog may be due to encoding errors. 

The Comelec said the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) reported 240 mismatches out of 30,727 election returns (ERs) already encoded.

"To quote the PPCRV… The volunteers cannot read the numbers clearly, that’s the first possibility and to account for the mismatch because, again it’s the manual, the physical election returns that they are encoding," Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a mix of English and Filipino during a briefing on Sunday.

"The PPCRV also said their volunteers make mistakes in reading the numbers because they are already tired," he added.

The watchdog receives the fourth copy of the pre-transmitted ERs. Run by volunteers, the PPCRV manually encodes the ERs into its system to cross-check the ERs transmitted electronically.

However, the Comelec noted that the match-rate of the pre-transmitted ERs to the electronically transmitted ones “remains at a high of 98.40%.” The poll body added that they are expecting the mismatches to be resolved as soon as possible.

Laudiangco said the mismatched ERs are now undergoing validation.

2022 ELECTIONS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

PARISH PASTORAL COUNCIL FOR RESPONSIBLE VOTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pump prices seen to go down

Pump prices seen to go down

By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Diesel prices are seen to have a massive price decline on Tuesday but not as much for gasoline as worries on supply in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO
play

Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

1 day ago
(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo told her supporters to begin accepting the results of the elections even as she rallied...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 3 days ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden hails new era with ASEAN

Biden hails new era with ASEAN

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
US President Joe Biden said on Friday a first summit in Washington with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
At least 3 vying for Senate president

At least 3 vying for Senate president

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
At least three senators will be slugging it out for the post of Senate president, who should be elected before the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
"The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

2 hours ago
The House of the 19th Congress will elect its leaders when it meets in July.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says it received 400 reports of vote-buying

Comelec says it received 400 reports of vote-buying

By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections had received some 400 complaints of vote-buying with “supporting evidence,” an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers laud orderly polls, vow speedy canvass

Lawmakers laud orderly polls, vow speedy canvass

By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday lauded the orderly and peaceful conduct of the national and local elections last Monday and vowed the...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT identifies IP addresses in website attacks

DICT identifies IP addresses in website attacks

By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said yesterday the Department of Communications and Information Technology has identified certain...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with