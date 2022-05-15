PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

PPCRV volunteers count votes in the partial unofficial tally in the Quadricentennial Pavillion, UST, May 11. Bongbong Marcos Jr. leads the polls.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections said the 1.61% mismatch reported by an parish-based poll watchdog may be due to encoding errors.

The Comelec said the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) reported 240 mismatches out of 30,727 election returns (ERs) already encoded.

"To quote the PPCRV… The volunteers cannot read the numbers clearly, that’s the first possibility and to account for the mismatch because, again it’s the manual, the physical election returns that they are encoding," Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said in a mix of English and Filipino during a briefing on Sunday.

"The PPCRV also said their volunteers make mistakes in reading the numbers because they are already tired," he added.

The watchdog receives the fourth copy of the pre-transmitted ERs. Run by volunteers, the PPCRV manually encodes the ERs into its system to cross-check the ERs transmitted electronically.

However, the Comelec noted that the match-rate of the pre-transmitted ERs to the electronically transmitted ones “remains at a high of 98.40%.” The poll body added that they are expecting the mismatches to be resolved as soon as possible.

Laudiangco said the mismatched ERs are now undergoing validation.