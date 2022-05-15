^

Headlines

Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 15, 2022 | 5:02pm
Duterte tells PMA grads to be 'instruments of change'
Philippine Military Academy cadets march in formation at the graduation ceremonies of the "Bagsik Diwa" Class of 2022 on May 15, 2022 in this screenshot.
Screenshot from RTVM

FORT DEL PILAR, Baguio City, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte called on the graduates of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2022 to "be many things at the same time", especially as instruments of change while ensuring they remain true to their oath as soldiers of the land.

Speaking during the graduation rites of the 214-strong "Bagsik Diwa" class of 2022, Duterte said although there is "some degree of change or transformation" among the cadets, they remain rooted to the basic concept of soldiering.

"Today, the man in uniform must be many things at the same time if he is to be relevant to the changing times. He must be both a warrior and a peacemaker; an arms-bearer and a pencil pusher; skilled in the art of war and adept as a lifesaver; an offensive machine and a fierce defender; a tribune and a diplomat; a soldier and a civil servant. You can be all these if you want," he told the graduates led by Cadet First Class Krystlenn Ivany Quemado.

Duterte said he believes PMA Duterte has sufficiently prepared the graduates for all possibilities and all eventualities.

Duterte also gave a special congratulations to the top graduating cadets of this class who have shown "remarkable leadership qualities and academic excellence."

"The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, the Philippine Military Academy, shall be judged. You are the face of your alma mater," he added.

Duterte said as he steps down as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines by June 30, the graduates will only be starting their responsibility to uphold, protect and secure people’s rights, lives, and properties.

The president acknowledged that society's ills such as "corruption, red tape, illegal drugs, and crime and criminalities" still hound the nation but is hopeful that the next generation of Filipinos would accept the challenge addressing these.

"I guess it is in the hands of the next generation of Filipino leaders and movers where our salvation rests. You, the Bagsik Diwa Class of 2022 belong to that generation," he said, as he described the graduates as "the best that the youth of this land can offer."

Meanwhile, Duterte awarded a house and lot to Quemado, who topped the "Bagsik Diwa" Class of 2022. She was also awarded the Presidential Saber, Philippine Navy Saber, medal for academic excellence, academic group award, Department of Humanities plaque, Department of Management plaque, Department of Social Sciences plaque, Department of Leadership plaque, Navy Professional Courses plaque, Joint US Military Assistance Group award, Association of Generals and Flag Officers award, Spanish Armed Forces award, and Australian Defense Best Overall Performance award.

Quemado, who on Sunday became an ensign in the Philippine Navy, is the seventh woman to top a PMA class since it began accepting female cadets in 1993.

Duterte also awarded the class "goat" — the cadet in last place of the graduating class — Cadet First Class Romulo Balabag Dawilan III, a .45 caliber pistol.

Quemado is from Koronadal City, South Cotabato while Dawilan is from Sagada, Mountain Province.

Sunday's PMA commencement rites were the first in-person graduation exercises for the academy since the pandemic.

PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pump prices seen to go down

Pump prices seen to go down

By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Diesel prices are seen to have a massive price decline on Tuesday but not as much for gasoline as worries on supply in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO
play

Urging voters to accept poll results, Leni Robredo sets sights on new NGO

1 day ago
(Updated) Vice President Leni Robredo told her supporters to begin accepting the results of the elections even as she rallied...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 3 days ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Biden hails new era with ASEAN

Biden hails new era with ASEAN

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
US President Joe Biden said on Friday a first summit in Washington with leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
At least 3 vying for Senate president

At least 3 vying for Senate president

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
At least three senators will be slugging it out for the post of Senate president, who should be elected before the 19th Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

PPCRV tells Comelec 1.61% mismatch might just be tired eyes, encoding error

1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections said the 1.61% mismatch reported by an parish-based poll watchdog may be due to the encoding error....
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Additional honoraria for teachers will depend on funds, accounting rules

Comelec: Additional honoraria for teachers will depend on funds, accounting rules

2 hours ago
The Department of Education has requested an additional pay worth P3,000 to teachers who had to stay at polling precincts...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

NPC pledges support for Romualdez as next House speaker

2 hours ago
The House of the 19th Congress will elect its leaders when it meets in July.
Headlines
fbtw
Poll body eyes proclamation of senators, party-lists by early next week

Poll body eyes proclamation of senators, party-lists by early next week

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday said it might proclaim senators and party-lists by Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting &mdash; consulate

No Filipinos hurt in New York grocery shooting — consulate

6 hours ago
Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post said the consulate did not receive reports of a Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with