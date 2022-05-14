Police deny profiling Comelec protesters

Police officers prevent demonstrators holding a Black Friday Protest in front of the Cultural Center of the Philippines from reaching the Philippine International Convention Center where the Comelec is holding election canvassing on Friday, May 13, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday denied any acts of profiling protesters who participated in a rally at the office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) days after the elections, saying no such orders were given to police officers.

In a statement, the police organization said police officers who were deployed in the protest were merely directed to maintain peace and order, as well as to ensure no violence would erupt.

“The PNP has not given any directive to profile any personalities. The main duty of the PNP personnel deployed in these protest rallies is to ensure that the entire activity is peaceful and will not resort to violence or any untoward incident,” the PNP said.

The PNP added that recording the number of estimated participants is part of protocols when responding to protest rallies.

“Part of the regular activity of the PNP during their deployment in any gathering, is to prepare a situation report which includes the estimated number of participants and the overall assessment of the entire activity as this will serve as a reference in planning for deployment in similar events,” the PNP explained.

Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo criticized the election results favoring presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Some held demonstrations in front of the Comelec office in Intramuros, Manila.

“We assure everyone that the PNP will impose maximum tolerance in these protest rallies. We respect the people’s right to voice out their opinions in assemblies or gatherings, but we will truly appreciate it if it will be done in a peaceful manner,” the PNP reiterated.

Meanwhile, amid the order of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to rid the city of mass actions after the May 9 polls, protests against the upcoming Marcos administration persisted in the city yesterday.

Rallyists were seen gathering at the Liwasang Bonifacio before 9 a.m., as reported by the Manila Police District.

The crowd was composed of progressive groups such as Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Migrante, Anakpawis, ACT Teachers, Selda, Karapatan, Kilusang Mayo Uno, Sinagbayan and Kabataan.

Protests at PICC

Militant groups, including the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), yesterday joined the Black Friday Protest in front of the PICC.

“We wholly reject an unholy Marcos-Duterte administration. This is a government of the worst thieves and butchers in Philippine politics,” KMP chairperson Danilo Ramos said.

The peasant leader declared that a Marcos-Duterte administration means a worse situation for Philippine agriculture, worse poverty for farmers, and worse hunger for the entire Filipino people. – Michael Punongbayan, Rhodina Villanueva, Ghio Ong