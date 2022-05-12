Comelec junks motion appealing dismissed DQ case vs Marcos Jr.

This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections, sitting en banc, denied another motion to reconsider the dismissal of a petition questioning the candidacy of now presumptive president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Petitioner Danilo Lihaylihay wanted Marcos Jr. declared a nuisance candidate as well as have the poll body junk Marcos Jr.’s certificate of candidacy (COC). Lihaylihay said that Marcos Jr. wanted to stage a "political comeback" for his family at the Malacañang Palace.

"It is apparent on the face of the Motion that there is no cogent reason to disturb the findings of the commission (Second Division)," the decision reads.

The commission’s second division previously denied the petition in December last year. Lihaylihay filed the motion for reconsideration "in the interest of proper administration of justice."

However, Lihaylihay apparently failed to present new arguments and pieces of evidence to support his petition.

The poll body also said the evidence provided "is grossly insufficient considering that the COC it sought to cancel was not even attached to the petition."

This is the fifth case against Marcos Jr.’s candidacy junked this week.

A day after elections were held, the commission en banc also affirmed their decision to deny four other motions to reconsider cases filed against Marcos Jr. This included three disqualification petitions and another call to junk his COC.

While the official results of the May 9 polls have yet to be released, the partial and unofficial tally shows Marcos Jr. already leading by a wide margin.