New York consulate to open doors to Filipino voters on Sunday

Registered Filipino voters based in the US Northeast cast their ballots in-person at the Philippine Consulate General in New York. Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post on May 7 said "some came from outside New York and braved the bad weather just to be able to exercise their right to vote."

MANILA, Philippines — Registered Filipino voters under the jurisdiction of the consulate in New York may still cast their ballots in-person at the Philippine Center if their mail-in election packets have not arrived yet.

In an advisory dated May 7, the foreign service post said it is adding another in-person voting day scheduled Sunday, May 8, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Before proceeding to the Consulate, said registered voters must first check if their names are indicated in the COMELEC’s Certified List of Voters,” the consulate said.

Voters are reminded to bring with them an accomplished affidavit of undertaking, the filled out overseas voting form, a copy of their Philippine passport or citizenship documents, and a copy of their proof of address or change address.

Filipinos will cast their ballots in person at the consulate and drop it off at the drop box, the consulate said.

To give kababayan in the US northeast who still have not received their ballots the opportunity to vote, @PHinNewYork will accommodate them from 2 pm to 6 pm tomorrow. #Halalan2022 @teddyboylocsin @DFAPHL pic.twitter.com/anuPo11qlv — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) May 8, 2022

Last week, Filipino voters under the postal voting system were finally allowed to cast their votes in person at their respective foreign service post. Election paraphernalia from the Commission on Elections were delivered to some posts late.

Filipinos abroad have repeatedly asked for an extension for overseas voting.

Despite this, on ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo Balita” on Sunday, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said that the late delivery of election-related materials did not affect the turnout for overseas voting.

Garcia reported that as of yesterday, around 40% of registered voters abroad have already cast their ballots. The commission said that while there might be some election packets delivered late, extending the voting period would be hard

