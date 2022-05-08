^

Headlines

New York consulate to open doors to Filipino voters on Sunday

Philstar.com
May 8, 2022 | 1:16pm
New York consulate to open doors to Filipino voters on Sunday
Registered Filipino voters based in the US Northeast cast their ballots in-person at the Philippine Consulate General in New York. Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato in a Twitter post on May 7 said "some came from outside New York and braved the bad weather just to be able to exercise their right to vote."
Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato

MANILA, Philippines — Registered Filipino voters under the jurisdiction of the consulate in New York may still cast their ballots in-person at the Philippine Center if their mail-in election packets have not arrived yet. 

In an advisory dated May 7, the foreign service post said it is adding another in-person voting day scheduled Sunday, May 8, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Before proceeding to the Consulate, said registered voters must first check if their names are indicated in the COMELEC’s Certified List of Voters,” the consulate said. 

Voters are reminded to bring with them an accomplished affidavit of undertaking, the filled out overseas voting form, a copy of their Philippine passport or citizenship documents, and a copy of their proof of address or change address.

Filipinos will cast their ballots in person at the consulate and drop it off at the drop box, the consulate said.

Last week, Filipino voters under the postal voting system were finally allowed to cast their votes in person at their respective foreign service post. Election paraphernalia from the Commission on Elections were delivered to some posts late.

Filipinos abroad have repeatedly asked for an extension for overseas voting. 

Despite this, on ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo Balita” on Sunday, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said that the late delivery of election-related materials did not affect the turnout for overseas voting.

Garcia reported that as of yesterday, around 40% of registered voters abroad have already cast their ballots. The commission said that while there might be some election packets delivered late, extending the voting period would be hard

As of yesterday, around 40% of those registered for overseas voting have already voted, Garcia said. While there might be some whose election packets were delivered late, extending the voting period would be difficult because it is against the constitution. — Kaycee Valmonte

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

NEW YORK

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS

OVERSEAS VOTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with 780,000 in attendance

Robredo ends campaign run at historic financial district with 780,000 in attendance

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
The site has been the place of many pivotal moments in the country’s political history, some of them associated with...
Headlines
fbtw
After early spark, a harsh comedown for Moreno's '2 joints' campaign

After early spark, a harsh comedown for Moreno's '2 joints' campaign

By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
Moreno was the consistent third-placer in the pre-election surveys up until the last one in April, when he dropped to fourth...
Headlines
fbtw
As campaign for 'unity' ends, bets take shots at EDSA, 2016 polls

As campaign for 'unity' ends, bets take shots at EDSA, 2016 polls

By Kristine Joy Patag | 13 hours ago
In the 90-day campaign season, the UniTeam tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte have been...
Headlines
fbtw
No Duterte endorsement for frontrunner Marcos Jr.

No Duterte endorsement for frontrunner Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Up until the last hour of the campaign season, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. failed...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

Robredo’s Senate bets give thanks, plans moving forward in last pitches

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
Senatorial candidates of Vice President Leni Robredo made their last pitches for their respective electoral bids, took time...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'Golden age': Marcos myths on Philippine social media

'Golden age': Marcos myths on Philippine social media

By Agence France-Presse | 40 minutes ago
The clan's comeback from pariahs in exile to the peak of political power has been built on a relentless barrage of fake and...
Headlines
fbtw
MILF, MNLF declare support for Robredo and Sara Duterte

MILF, MNLF declare support for Robredo and Sara Duterte

47 minutes ago
In a joint statement, MILF Chairman Al Haj Murad Ebrahim and MNLF Chairman Muslimin Sema said the decision was compelled by...
Headlines
fbtw
You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

You can still post support for candidates on social media, Comelec clarifies

1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections on Sunday clarified that supporters of candidates are not part of the campaign prohibition as...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec urged to investigate fake reso 'disqualifying' Colmenares, Makabayan bloc

Comelec urged to investigate fake reso 'disqualifying' Colmenares, Makabayan bloc

2 hours ago
Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) said "the Comelec must take action on this because the names of its commissioners...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

WATCH: Isko Moreno uses final campaign speech to take jabs at Robredo

10 hours ago
For his over one-hour miting de avance in Manila, Isko Moreno Domagoso spent more than 40 minutes taking jabs at Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with