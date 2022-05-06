^

Headlines

Parties allied with BBM-Sara Duterte call for honest elections

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2022 | 12:00am

TAGUM CITY, Philippines — Eight political parties allied with the leading tandem of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to ensure the conduct of honest, orderly and peaceful elections on Monday.

In a manifesto, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) of Marcos and Lakas - Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) of Duterte-Carpio yesterday reminded the poll body of its duty to protect the people’s right to suffrage, which they said is “inviolable” and “must be respected.”

“On May 9, our people will again troop to the polls to exercise their right to choose the nation’s leaders. The right to suffrage is inviolable, and the people’s will must be respected. As leaders of our respective political parties, we now join hands and stand with the Filipino people in sounding the clarion call for an honest, transparent and orderly elections,” the parties stressed.

The PFP and Lakas-CMD were joined by Hugpong ng Pagbabago, Nacionalista Party, Partido ng Masang Pilipino, National Unity Party, PDP-Laban and Reform Party in issuing the call.

The parties supporting the Marcos-Duterte tandem, dubbed BBM-Sara UniTeam, also gave the Comelec some recommendations, including ensuring that all vote counting machines (VCMs) are in place and operational in all polling precincts on Monday, and that spare VCMs be made readily available in case some will malfunction or are found to be defective.

They also called for prompt transmission of votes from the precinct level to the canvassing and tabulations centers and for transparency in transmissions.

The parties urged the Comelec to “set in place all the safeguards necessary to avoid possible glitches in counting, transmission and canvassing of votes.”

“With days to go before May 9, we trust that all systems are now in place to hold a fair and free elections. We trust in the integrity of our Comelec commissioners, and we believe in the honesty and competence of all men and women supervising the elections,” the groups said.

“We join our people in praying that the results of the 2022 elections usher in a new era of peace and development for our country and for our people,” they said.

BONGBONG MARCOS

COMELEC

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay&rsquo;s health

Mocha to Comelec: Verify reports on Binay’s health

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Former deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Mocha Uson has asked the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
PDP-Laban named dominant majority party amid split in ranks

PDP-Laban named dominant majority party amid split in ranks

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has named Partido ng Demokratikong Pilipino-Laban ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) the dominant majority...
Headlines
fbtw
May 9 declared as special non-working holiday

May 9 declared as special non-working holiday

7 hours ago
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Proclamation 1357, which stated the need to declare May 9 as a special non-working...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos urged to reject media suppression two years after ABS-CBN shutdown

Filipinos urged to reject media suppression two years after ABS-CBN shutdown

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
ABS-CBN ceased the operations of its television and radio channels by the order of the National Telecommunications Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia hits claims vs pre-poll surveys

Pulse Asia hits claims vs pre-poll surveys

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
Pollster Pulse Asia has called out what it described as baseless accusations regarding its conduct of pre-election surveys,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Tulfo still leads Senate bets in OCTA survey

Tulfo still leads Senate bets in OCTA survey

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo remained the most preferred candidate for senator in the latest survey conducted by OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
If reelected, Gordon to go after Duterte, Pharmally

If reelected, Gordon to go after Duterte, Pharmally

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
If reelected, Sen. Richard Gordon vowed to go after President Duterte and the people of Pharmally Pharmaceutical, involved...
Headlines
fbtw
More witnesses vs De Lima targeted for retraction &ndash; Aguirre

More witnesses vs De Lima targeted for retraction – Aguirre

By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
Aside from self-confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa and former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos, there...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers renew calls for P100 wage hike

Workers renew calls for P100 wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Amid a continuing rise in the country’s inflation rate, militant workers yesterday renewed calls for the immediate granting...
Headlines
fbtw
Sign vape bill, Duterte urged

Sign vape bill, Duterte urged

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
Going against recommendations of the World Health Organization, the Department of Health and medical organizations, an alliance...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with