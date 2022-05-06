^

Pulse, OCTA see majority win for BBM-Sara Duterte

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2022 | 12:00am

TAGUM CITY, Philippines — Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. may win the presidency with a majority vote on Monday the first in decades, based on the final pre-election surveys of prominent polling firms OCTA Research and Pulse Asia.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard bearer received a preferential rating of 58 percent in the OCTA survey released yesterday and 56 percent in the Pulse Asia survey released earlier this week.

Marcos, number 7 in the official ballot, even increased his voter preference by one percent as compared to his previous 57 percent in the survey released by OCTA earlier this month.
Based on the survey conducted from April 22 to 25 with 2,400 respondents, Marcos maintained his huge lead of 33 percentage points against his closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo who scored 25 percent in voter preference.

At distant third place is Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with eight percent voter preference, followed by Sen. Manny Pacquiao in fourth with five percent, and Sen. Ping Lacson fifth with two percent.

Marcos also maintained his lead in all areas in the country during the same survey. He scored 46 percent in National Capital Region, 59 percent in balance Luzon, 62 percent in Visayas, and 56 percent in Mindanao. He also topped in all socio-economic class, scoring 53 percent in Class ABC, 60 percent in Class D, and 54 percent in Class E.

In the final Pulse Asia survey, on the other hand, Marcos scored a majority preferential rating of 56 percent. Conducted from April 16 to 21 with 2,400 respondents, Marcos showed a 33-point lead over Robredo’s 23 percent.
Pacquiao is in distant third with seven percent, Moreno dropped to fourth with four percent and Lacson in fifth with two percent.

House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st district Rep. Martin Romualdez, Lakas-CMD president, said if the BBM-Sara Duterte tandem scores a landslide victory, they would be the first presidential and vice presidential candidates in the country’s recent history who would win by a majority, instead of a plurality, vote.

