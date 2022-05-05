^

Palace thanks INC for endorsing Sara Duterte

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2022 | 12:00am
Vice Presidential Candidate Sara Duterte speaks infront of UniTeam supporters in Tiaong Convention Center, March 23.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday expressed gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) for its endorsement of President Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in her vice presidential bid.

“We thank the Iglesia ni Cristo for endorsing Davao City Mayor Inday Sara,” acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said at a media briefing.

Andanar, however, refused to comment on INC’s backing of Duterte-Carpio’s running mate, presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“As to INC’s endorsement of former senator Marcos, we believe his spokesman had already issued a statement,” Andanar said.

The religious group is known for supporting candidates through bloc voting.

Some INC members, however, expressed their support for Vice President Leni Robredo. The #KakampINC trended on Twitter following the religious group’s announcement last Tuesday.

Last Tuesday night, President Duterte maintained that he is not supporting any presidential bet.

“Don’t believe in gossip, I don’t support any presidential bet,” Duterte said at a campaign rally of PDP-Laban in Cainta, Rizal.

“I have said it, maybe, yesterday, I’ve said it before, and for the nth time I say to you now: I don’t have a candidate for president,” he added.

‘Big boost’

Presidential adviser for political affairs Jacinto Paras said the INC endorsement would be a “big boost” to the candidacy of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

“In every election in the past, the INC vote really counts so much,” Paras said during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay media forum yesterday.

Paras, however, said the Duterte administration is “passive” on the development because everyone has the right to endorse candidates.

“It just so happened that INC is composed of so many individuals who share the same views (as) their leader. So if they endorse, they endorse as one... It’s nothing new,” Duterte’s political adviser said.

Paras admitted that Duterte may no longer endorse any presidential aspirant. The former had previously urged the President to endorse Marcos, saying Duterte needs allies in the next administration so he could be protected from cases.

Duterte has repeatedly said he would remain neutral in the presidential race to avoid suspicions that he is using state resources to promote a candidate.

“My take is that the President is being consistent in spite of my recommendation for him last time ... that he should already endorse a candidate for president, Bongbong Marcos. He maintained the statement that he will not endorse, and probably, he has not found a compelling reason to endorse any candidate for that matter,” Paras said.

While Duterte has maintained that he is not supporting any presidential aspirant, Paras claimed that the Chief Executive, as PDP-Laban chairman, is “indirectly” endorsing Marcos.

The PDP-Laban faction composed of Duterte’s political allies is supporting Marcos’ presidential bid.

“We can probably surmise that you cannot detach the fact that the PDP-Laban has endorsed and at the same time the President is the chairman of PDP-Laban. It goes without saying that the President is actually indirectly endorsing Bongbong Marcos, right?” Paras said.

“You know, our President is very consistent. He is a man who follows his words. When he said that he was not endorsing, he is consistent with that. However, there are other means to surmise what he really wants, and I guess that is being expressed by the PDP-Laban,” he added.

Paras said he expects Duterte to continue campaigning for PDP-Laban senatorial candidates until May 7.

Respect INC’s decision

Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday said the decision of the Iglesia ni Cristo to endorse other candidates must be respected.

“(The endorsement) should be respected because it’s their personal choice. This is not fool-proof, anyway; that whoever is endorsed will win automatically. But it’s a huge help and we should respect their decision,” Lacson told reporters.

Reelectionist Sen. Joel Villanueva said he was “humbled and thankful” for the endorsement.

“I am grateful to the Iglesia ni Cristo, led by its Executive Minister Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, for their invaluable support. It’s truly a huge honor to be endorsed as senator by the whole INC,” Villanueva said in Filipino and English.

“Much is given, much is required, that’s why I will work harder for our countrymen,” he added.

The support he is getting from various associations and groups representing sectoral interests “is a validation of the good work we are doing in the Senate,” according to Villanueva. – Alexis Romero, Paolo Romero

