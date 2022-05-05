^

Robredo, Pangilinan to hold miting de avance in Makati

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
May 5, 2022 | 12:00am
In this photo taken on April 23, 2022, Vice President and opposition presidential candidate Leni Robredo engages with supporters during a campaign rally coinciding with her birthday in Pasay City.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan will hold their miting de avance on Saturday in Makati City.

Robredo’s campaign manager, former senator Bam Aquino, confirmed that the final campaign rally of the opposition tandem and their ticket would be on Ayala Avenue corner Makati Avenue.

Tomorrow, Robredo will return to her home region Bicol for a series of grand rallies in Sorsogon City, Legazpi City in Albay and Naga City in Camarines Sur.

The Vice President returned to Mindanao yesterday for a series of campaign activities in Pantao Ragat, Lanao del Norte and Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

She will return to Caraga on Thursday to attend various activities, including a grand rally organized by supporters in Agusan del Sur.

Robredo and Pangilinan continued to secure more endorsements from local leaders and representatives from various sectors less than a week before the elections.

In Cagayan de Oro, various groups have switched their support from rivals Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno to the opposition tandem.

Among those who declared their support for Robredo and Pangilinan were members Rebolusyonaryong Alyansang Makabansa in Northern Mindanao, First Community Cooperatives Foundation and Mindanao Women Council Advocacy.

Pangilinan was in the city to campaign with Mayor Oscar Moreno, who is running for governor of Misamis Oriental.

“What we need is an administration that can unite the people. An administration that is humble, an administration that is focused on addressing the problems of the country… The leadership should inspire the people,” Moreno said.

“We have had many moments of destabilization. What we need is to get our country back on its feet and work together and (I see that) the only person who can lead our country now, that can effectively result in the country’s economy rebounding is President Leni Robredo,” he added.

In Bataan, former governor Ding Roman also declared his support to Robredo and Pangilinan.

He urged supporters in the province “to contemplate on the issues at hand and support the candidate most qualified to lead and preserve the democratic institutions we have fought hard for.”

The United Church of Christ in the Philippines Council of Bishops also endorsed Robredo and Pangilinan, describing them as the best option for the Filipino people.

“The candidates’ vision and political platform for our country are gauged by these values and seeing them as the ones who demonstrate the characters of a Godly servant-leadership,” it said in a statement.

“In choosing them, we are guided by our awe-inspiring commitment to herald the truth and be by the side of the most oppressed and vulnerable sectors of our society,” the church added.

Over 500 Filipino alumni of various universities in Australia and the United Kingdom have also expressed their support for the opposition tandem.

“In their current positions as government-elected officials and even prior to these roles, they have demonstrated consistency in their people-oriented endeavors and actions that have helped alleviate our country’s socio-economic problems,” read the statement of the alumni of Australian universities.

“We are convinced that this is the kind of government that Leni and Kiko will lead. Both VP Leni and Senator Kiko have shown their strength of character and leadership. VP Leni’s lifelong work has demonstrated that her heart is with the Filipinos who struggle the most… Senator Kiko has shown his lifelong commitment to the welfare of our farmers and fisherfolk. Both of them have a stellar record of service to the Filipino people,” added the alumni of the UK universities.

FRANCIS PANGILINAN

LENI ROBREDO
