Duterte says AFP, PNP should be automatically exempted from gun ban

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on May 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the military and the police to be automatically exempted from the election gun ban, saying they should not be subjected to numerous requirements because they are tasked to maintain law and order.

During a meeting with some Cabinet members last Monday, Duterte informed Interior Secretary Eduardo Año about policemen and soldiers who were arrested in checkpoints and asked him whether they were still required to present a gun ban clearance given by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Año said soldiers and policemen apply for gun ban exemptions and the Comelec approves their request. He added that the arrests made against uniformed personnel who were carrying firearms without gun ban exemptions were just isolated incidents. Soldiers who are in uniform and who are in their area of operation won't be arrested because they have mission orders from their commanders, Año said.

Duterte said requiring policemen and soldiers to secure clearances from the Comelec individually is "really a bad idea." He noted that some policemen are assigned in an area that is different from where he lives.



"I’m suggesting to everyone...if you are a duly-appointed military man or if you are there in the roster of soldiers and the police, it should be automatic," Duterte said.

"I’m just advising Comelec through this program. It is my stand that a policeman may have difficulties securing whatever clearance is needed in the bringing of his handgun or rifle, for that matter... Sometimes, there would be no time... to secure a certificate of whatever," he added.

Duterte said the processes involved in securing permits could be tedious for those who are traveling to another province or city.

He noted that in Davao City, where he served as mayor for more than two decades, a uniformed personnel only needs to present a mission order or a proof that he is a member of the police or military force

"Do not ask for something else because it's their job to maintain law and order, whether it is election time or not," Duterte said.

"Why only during an election? You know elections here are a hate game for some politicians. After the elections, there (is) still the possibility of violence before, during, and after a certain period. So it’s not time to be imposing so many requirements," he added.