^

Headlines

Duterte says AFP, PNP should be automatically exempted from gun ban

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 6:27pm
Duterte says AFP, PNP should be automatically exempted from gun ban
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on May 2, 2022.
Presidential photo / King Rodriguez

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the military and the police to be automatically exempted from the election gun ban, saying they should not be subjected to numerous requirements because they are tasked to maintain law and order.

During a meeting with some Cabinet members last Monday, Duterte informed Interior Secretary Eduardo Año about policemen and soldiers who were arrested in checkpoints and asked him whether they were still required to present a gun ban clearance given by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Año said soldiers and policemen apply for gun ban exemptions and the Comelec approves their request. He added that the arrests made against uniformed personnel who were carrying firearms without gun ban exemptions were just isolated incidents. Soldiers who are in uniform and who are in their area of operation won't be arrested because they have mission orders from their commanders, Año said.

Duterte said requiring policemen and soldiers to secure clearances from the Comelec individually is "really a bad idea." He noted that some policemen are assigned in an area that is different from where he lives.
 
"I’m suggesting to everyone...if you are a duly-appointed military man or if you are there in the roster of soldiers and the police, it should be automatic," Duterte said.

"I’m just advising Comelec through this program. It is my stand that a policeman may have difficulties securing whatever clearance is needed in the bringing of his handgun or rifle, for that matter... Sometimes, there would be no time... to secure a certificate of whatever," he added.

Duterte said the processes involved in securing permits could be tedious for those who are traveling to another province or city.

He noted that in Davao City, where he served as mayor for more than two decades, a uniformed personnel only needs to present a mission order or a proof that he is a member of the police or military force

"Do not ask for something else because it's their job to maintain law and order, whether it is election time or not," Duterte said.

"Why only during an election?  You know elections here are a hate game for some politicians. After the elections, there (is) still the possibility of violence before, during, and after a certain period. So it’s not time to be imposing so many requirements," he added. 

2022 ELECTIONS

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to end e-sabong
play

Duterte to end e-sabong

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
After defending e-sabong as an activity which generates millions of revenues for the government every month, President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte endorsement 'wouldn't mean much' at this point, says analyst

Duterte endorsement 'wouldn't mean much' at this point, says analyst

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
An endorsement from President Rodrigo Duterte would not benefit a presidential candidate that much less than a week away from...
Headlines
fbtw
Leni Robredo: 'Last woman standing' in Philippines' presidential race

Leni Robredo: 'Last woman standing' in Philippines' presidential race

By Cecil Morella | 7 hours ago
Leni Robredo was a neophyte congresswoman in 2016 when she came from behind to narrowly beat Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for...
Headlines
fbtw
Consulate in New York records third vote counting machine failure

Consulate in New York records third vote counting machine failure

9 hours ago
"Unfortunately, despite the online troubleshooting by the Commission on Elections and Consulate personnel, the technical issue...
Headlines
fbtw
15 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Palawan

15 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Palawan

5 hours ago
The Department of Health confirms that more than a dozen foreign travelers tested positive for COVID-19, all while the government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Duterte says AFP, PNP should be automatically exempted from gun ban

Duterte says AFP, PNP should be automatically exempted from gun ban

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte wants the military and the police to be automatically exempted from the election gun ban, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
If elected, De Guzman-Bello admin to focus on freeing De Lima

If elected, De Guzman-Bello admin to focus on freeing De Lima

1 hour ago
If elected into the top two positions in the country, labor leader Ka Leody De Guzman and former lawmaker Walden Bello vowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators welcome Duterte's move to end e-sabong

Senators welcome Duterte's move to end e-sabong

3 hours ago
Two senators on Tuesday welcomed the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to end e-sabong, with Senate President Vicente...
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter, transport groups issue unity statement backing Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

Commuter, transport groups issue unity statement backing Robredo-Pangilinan tandem

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"As a commuter, Leni knows and has experienced the pains caused by poor management of public transportation. Her plan includes...
Headlines
fbtw
Fil-Am group launches 'troll exposer' website to combat disinformation ahead of May 9 polls

Fil-Am group launches 'troll exposer' website to combat disinformation ahead of May 9 polls

4 hours ago
“Our country has become extremely polarized through vigorous troll activity... We hope it is not too late to detoxify...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with