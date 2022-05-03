^

INC formally endorses presidential bid of Bongbong Marcos

Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 7:26pm
Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos greets a crowd of supporters in Quezon province on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 where Marcos lost to Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2016 elections.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:43 p.m.) — Leadership of the influential Iglesia ni Cristo has announced its decision to formally endorse the presidential candidacy of former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Their official announcement came Tuesday afternoon over Net25, owned by Eagle Broadcasting Corp. whose primary stakeholders hold key positions within the powerful church group.

The religious group also announced its Senate slate, which includes:

  • Former PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar
  • Actor Robin Padilla
  • Former DPWH secretary Mark Villar
  • Former House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano
  • Antique Rep. Loren Legarda
  • Former senator JV Ejercito
  • Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero
  • Former senator and plunder convict Jinggoy Estrada
  • Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
  • Sen. Joel Villanueva
  • Sen. Migz Zubiri

The INC has an estimated 3 million members in the Philippines and in over 150 countries and territories overseas. It was founded by Felix Manalo who served as the first Executive Minister of INC.

The religious group has historically announced its choice of candidates to support a few days before election day. Its support for Marcos was long rumored among pundits but was only explicitly confirmed Tuesday. 

To recall, Marcos' proclamation rally in February was held at the Philippine Arena, which is legally owned by the religious group. Marcos’ camp at the time denied that they obtained endorsement from INC.

The religion is known for its practice of "bloc voting" during elections, where its members are encouraged to vote for whoever their leadership will support.

Other presidential bets, including Manila City mayor and Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer Isko Moreno have expressed hope that they would get the religious group's endorsement. 

In a statement later Tuesday evening, Marcos said his camp was "very happy and wholeheartedly grateful" for the endorsement.

"We will strive that the trust granted by the Iglesia Ni Cristo fraternity will result in the true unity of Filipinos who love the Philippines and will undoubtedly face the challenges that will come together in preparing for a better tomorrow for our youth," he said.

Marcos Jr. is gunning for the country’s highest seat in the land, marking his family's second attempt to return to Malacañang after the ouster of the clan patriarch.

The two-decade rule of the clan patriarch was marked by outright abuse of human rights and massive plunder of state coffers. Rights group Amnesty International estimated that 70,000 people were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured and 3,240 were killed during Martial Law. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

IGLESIA NI CRISTO
