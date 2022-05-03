El Shaddai endorses Roque for senator

Roque specifically expressed his gratitude to El Shaddai servant-leader, Brother Mike Velarde, for his endorsement on Saturday.

MANILA, Philippines — UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque yesterday thanked religious group El Shaddai for supporting his bid for a Senate seat in the May elections.

“I am happy to say that I have been endorsed by the largest Catholic charismatic movement, El Shaddai,” Roque said in Filipino.

Thousands of El Shaddai supporters gathered at their House of Prayer in Parañaque and reaffirmed their endorsement of UniTeam standard-bearers Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Roque was invited to the event, along with other UniTeam senatorial candidates Migz Zubiri, Gibo Teodoro, Loren Legarda, Win Gatchalian and Jinggoy Estrada.

With almost eight million members, El Shaddai is the Philippines’ largest Catholic charismatic movement and is perceived to deliver the votes for their anointed candidates.