AFP to deploy 40,000 personnel for May 9 polls
MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines are set to deploy some 40,000 field personnel to polling areas around the country to ensure the safety and security of voters on May 9, its spokesperson said Monday.
In an interview aired over DZMM TeleRadyo, Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines said that both the national police and the military would be deploying armed forces under the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center in support of the Commission on Elections.
"Our duty is the physical security of the activity. If an area is considered of grave concern, we will just be outside or wherever Comelec needs us...we will only follow their lawful orders for us during this election," Zagala said in mixed Filipino and English.
Asked about the threat of Comelec commissioner Rey Bulay, Zagala said that the AFP received no order to arrest critics of the country's electoral processes.
But can the AFP actually round up critics and send them to jail if an order by the Comelec is made?
"We will support the PNP, which is the organization that has a law enforcement function. If there's someone they're arresting and they can't carry it out, only then will we step in to assist," he said in Filipino.
The military spokesperson added that the AFP, as officers deputized by the Comelec alongside the Philippine National Police, would only be present in support of law enforcement personnel.
Philippine Coast Guard personnel will also be present, he said, and may also be approached for assistance.
Zagala said the military would have "two modes" during the election season and beyond: election mode, where personnel will simply support the PNP and Comelec; and combat mode, where they will "continuously" be on alert versus armed groups such as the New People's Army.
The Comelec has not yet released the full list of supposed hotspots for election-related violence. The release has been withheld from the public since end-March.
Get the latest updates on the Philippines' preparation for the May 2022 national elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comelec reiterates that those who are positive with COVID-19 or are in isolation will not be allowed to vote on May 9.
Comelec Commissioner George Garcia says those who may be feeling symptoms but do not have a positive result are allowed to go to polling centers.
The Commission on Election (Comelec) will not postpone the conduct of the national and local elections in the areas devastated by typhoon, according to one of the poll body commissioners here Saturday.
This was assured by Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia who joined Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan during the signing of covenant in Basilan State College here by the candidates coming from Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi area.
Garcia said even those calamity stricken or places with high cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) there will be no cancellation or declaration of failure of elections. -- The STAR/Roel Pareño
The DOJ will form a composite team for the Comelec's Inter-Agency Task Force Against Vote Buying.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the agency will prioritize vote buying complaints that will be filed before the DOJ.
"Considering the importance of the forthcoming elections to the survival and recovery of the nation, I will direct the DOJ contingent to give the highest priority to this campaign in the next 40 days," Guevarra says. — report from Evelyn Macairan
Benhur Abalos Jr. has resigned as chair of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to join the election campaign of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as campaign manager.
Police have arrested 20 individuals in violation of the Omnibus Election Code since the start of election period last January 9, 2022, police said.
Police Col. Gliserio Cansilao, Batangas police director, said the operation stemmed from a shooting incident in Calaca town.
A certain Geohary Mangundaya was gunned down by police when he evaded a checkpoint and engaged in a shootout with police on January 22 in Sitio Cahigpitan, Brgy. Madalunot, Calaca, Batangas.
During the checkpoint operation police were able to confiscate 18 firearms and assorted ammunition.
Police continue to conduct PNP-Comelec checkpoints to ensure the clean and peaceful election this coming May 2022 national and local election. — The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta
