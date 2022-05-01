^

Officials honor Filipino workers on Labor day

Philstar.com
May 1, 2022 | 1:06pm
Officials honor Filipino workers on Labor day
People wearing face shields and masks amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic visit a popular shopping market hours before Christmas eve in Manila on December 24, 2020.
AFP / STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Elected officials on Sunday honored Filipino workers through their own statements in observance of Labor Day, with some calling for better protection of the Filipino workers here and abroad.

The Philippine Statistics Authority recorded that the country’s employment rate improved to 93.6% in February from 91.2% year on year, translating to 45.48 million employed individuals. 

Duterte: Filipino work ethic a 'source of immense pride'

President Rodrigo Duterte in his labor day message commended Filipino workers for their work ethic and promised that his administration will “remain committed” in trying to provide the Filipino people with opportunities despite the limited time left.

“These qualities have not only brought economic gains to our country, but have also been a source of immense pride and encouragement among our people,” Duterte said, noting that Filipino workers display passion, integrity and professionalism that made them “known worldwide.”

PSA data showed overseas Filipino workers totaled 1.77 million during the April to September period in 2020

Robredo: Workers contribute to economy, community

Vice President Leni Robredo, a candidate for president, meanwhile, in her statement recognized the dignity that comes with providing labor and called for better protection and care for the welfare of workers..

“Alalahanin natin na ang sinumang naghahanap-buhay nang buong puso at katapatan ay nag-aambag hindi lang sa ekonomiya, kundi pati sa pag-abot ng mga pangarap, pagpapatibay ng kapayapaan at katatagan sa mga komunidad, at pagpapalakas sa mga nasa laylayan,” Robredo said. 

(We should keep in mind that anyone who works for a living with his heart and sincerity contributes not only to the economy, but also to the attainment of dreams, fostering of dreams and stability within communities, and helping strengthen those in the margins.)

Hontiveros: Better pay is best way to honor workers

Re-electionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros called on the Department of Labor and Employment to expedite its review of the minimum wage as promised earlier this year. 

“Dahil ang tunay na pagkilala sa kanila ay pagbibigay ng makataong sweldo at tamang benepisyo para sa kanilang serbisyo,” Hontiveros said.

(Because truly recognizing labor workers means providing humane pay and proper benefits in exchange for their service.)

READ: DOLE reminded on review of minimum wage promised in March

Binay: Press on despite pandemic

Sen. Nancy Binay in a separate statement echoed the call for higher wages. Binay also hopes that workers would not be discouraged amid the pandemic as they continue to provide for their families. 

“Sinisiguro ng inyong hindi matatawarang pagpupunyagi at pagsasakripisyo ang kalusugan, pagkain sa mesa, kaligtasan, at ang kapakanan ng milyong-milyong Pilipino na umaasa sa inyo,” Binay said.

(Your invaluable efforts and sacrifices to ensure the health and safety, make sure that there is food on the table, and the well-being of the millions of Filipinos who depend on you.) 

 

De Lima salutes hardwork, perseverance

In a recorded video statement, detained re-electionist Sen. Leila de Lima recognized the weight of the workers’ plight as the pandemic dragged on and commended workers for their continued service despite circumstances.

“Saludo po ako sa inyong sipag at tatag. Asahan nyo pong kasama ninyo ako sa pagsusulong ng inyong karapatan at kapakanan: seguridad sa trabaho, sapat na sahod at benepisyo, at ligtas na kondisyon ng paggawa,” de Lima said. 

(I salute your diligence and perseverance. You can count on me to be with you when it comes to fighting for your rights and welfare [that includes the right to] job security, adequate wages and benefits, and safe working conditions.)

 

House Speaker Velasco lauds 'tireless' workers

Meanwhile, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco lauded Filipino workers for working “tirelessly” to provide for their families. He also stressed that today is a reminder for everyone “the importance of working hard in life.”

“We extend a special recognition of the low-wage earner who gets by, as well as our medical frontliners and other essential workers who we now realize impact our lives significantly during this pandemic,” Velasco said.

