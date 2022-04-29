^

Headlines

DOE sees fuel price rollbacks next week

Philstar.com
April 29, 2022 | 6:25pm
DOE sees fuel price rollbacks next week
An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers and motorists may see a rollback in fuel prices next week due to recent developments in the global oil market, where the country mainly gets its supply from, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

"There is an indication that liquid petroleum products may experience a rollback next week," DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Director Rino Abad said in Filipino during an interview with Super Radyo DzBB on Friday.

Diesel, gasoline and kerosene are forms of liquified petroleum products.

Diesel prices may go down by as much as P2.10 per liter, and gasoline can drop to up to P1.30 per liter next week, an oil industry source told GMA Network.

Abad said that LPG or liquified petroleum gas, often used for cooking, may experience higher rollbacks of "more than P5 per kilogram."

While the prices of other fuel products are reported weekly, LPG prices are announced once a month.

Abad said they made their forecast after noting that the world oil market has already experienced the impacts of the war between Ukraine and Russia, adding that further developments will not have a huge effect. 

Abad said they were expecting a rise in pump prices following reports of the European Union imposing a moratorium on Russian oil exports, which would affect world supply. But this has not happened yet, and because of this, the market "calmed down."

Sentiments and speculations drive oil price movements.  

Since the start of the year, gas, diesel and kerosene prices in the Philippines have been increasing due to supply issues, partly worsened by the geopolitical war between Russia and Ukraine. 

WATCH: Why is oil so expensive these days?

So far, domestic oil firms have announced three rollbacks but they were not enough to offset the sustained fuel price increases since the beginning of 2022. 

Based on the advisories of local oil companies since the first week of 2022, the price adjustments of oil products are as follows: P18.45 per liter for gasoline, P31.45 per liter for diesel and P22.05 per liter for kerosene. — Angelica Y. Yang

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

DOE

FUEL

LANGIS

LPG

OIL

PETROLEUM

ROLLBACKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo challenges archrival Marcos to debate

Robredo challenges archrival Marcos to debate

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo is challenging her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., to a debate,...
Headlines
fbtw
Following Kerwin's recantation, Amnesty International renews call for De Lima's release

Following Kerwin's recantation, Amnesty International renews call for De Lima's release

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Amnesty International renewed its call to free detained Sen. Leila de Lima, whom they referred to as “prisoner of conscience,”...
Headlines
fbtw
10 more Philippine universities cited for fulfilling UN sustainable development goals

10 more Philippine universities cited for fulfilling UN sustainable development goals

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Ten more universities in the Philippines were included as among the higher education institutions (HEIs) which delivered on...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 patients under isolation won't be able to vote

COVID-19 patients under isolation won't be able to vote

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
COVID-19 patients who are isolating at their homes or in facilities would not be able to vote on election day as local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodrigo admits &lsquo;hubris&rsquo; in vow to end drug scourge

Rodrigo admits ‘hubris’ in vow to end drug scourge

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has called on communist rebels and narcotics syndicates to drop their guns and their illegal activities...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Former EDSA bus carousel drivers hit slow payout for service contracting

Former EDSA bus carousel drivers hit slow payout for service contracting

7 minutes ago
The buses along the EDSA Bus Carousel are part of the Transportation Department's service contracting program, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

Isko Moreno secures support of volunteer groups of presidential rivals

1 hour ago
“I will support the daughter but I cannot support her partner. You can be there, but when it comes to the polls,...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno to file writ compelling BIR to collect Marcos' estate tax

Isko Moreno to file writ compelling BIR to collect Marcos' estate tax

1 hour ago
"In fact, our lawyers are about to file a case for mandamus in the court of tax appeals to compel the BIR to collect...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: Espinosa retraction won't affect drug charges vs De Lima

DOJ: Espinosa retraction won't affect drug charges vs De Lima

3 hours ago
“Mr. Rolan ‘Kerwin’ Espinosa’s retraction with regard to his statements about his alleged transactions...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec Commissioner Bulay seeks temporary relief of spox Jimenez, director Arabe over debate mess

Comelec Commissioner Bulay seeks temporary relief of spox Jimenez, director Arabe over debate mess

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Commission on Elections spokesperson Jimenez and director Frances Arabe were among the Comelec officials asked by Commissioner...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with