Duterte signs law creating judiciary marshal service

Lawyers submit a letter to the Supreme Court on December 22, 2020 urging action on the killings of lawyers.

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure creating the Office of the Judiciary Marshals, an entity that will be responsible for the safety of the members and property of the judicial branch and the integrity of the courts and its proceedings

Republic Act No. 11691 or the Judiciary Marshals Act was signed last April 8, documents released by Malacañang on Wednesday showed.

"It is the declared policy of the state to ensure the safety and security of the members of the judiciary, judicial personnel, and court assets, in order for the judiciary to function independently and impartially in upholding the rule of law and in preserving the rights and guarantees granted by the Constitution," the law read.

The Office of the Judiciary Marshals will be under the control and supervision of the Supreme Court through the Office of the Court Administrator.

The responsibilities of the office include protecting, defending and watching over and providing security for justices, judges, court officials and personnel, including their families, and halls of justices, courthouses, court buildings, and other court properties.

It is also expected to conduct threat assessments and undertake investigations and forensic analysis of crimes and other offenses committed against members of the judiciary, courthouses, court buildings and other court properties.

The office is also tasked to ensure that court proceedings, trials and hearings, including judicial conferences, seminars, and meetings are conducted in a safe , secure and orderly manner.

It can also conduct investigations, as directed by the Supreme Court, the chief justice, and the court administrator, on allegations of irregularities committed by members of the judiciary.

It may also assist in the execution and implementation of all lawful writs, processes, and orders.

The office will have concurrent jurisdiction with other law enforcement agencies to undertake investigations of crimes and other offenses committed against members of the judiciary and its properties. It will be headed by the Chief Marshall to be appointed by the Supreme Court en banc.

The Chief Marshall should be a natural-born citizen of the Philippines, preferably a member of the Bar and must have held the rank of at least a full colonel in the military or the police or an assistant director in the National bureau of Investigation. The office will also have deputy marshals to be appointed by the Supreme Court en banc.

The law allocated an initial budget of P50 million to the office.