^

Headlines

Robredo studying charges over rumors CPP founder Sison is her adviser

Philstar.com
April 23, 2022 | 11:06am
Robredo studying charges over rumors CPP founder Sison is her adviser
"There is no truth to the talks that Jose Maria Sison is my adviser or part of our campaign. I haven't talked to him yet in person or in any way...," presidential candidate Leni Robredo said on April 23, 2022.
OVP Released

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo's legal team is considering filing charges over fake claims that she is being advised by Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison that are spreading through misattributed articles and reports.

Journal News Online first claimed on Friday that Sison had admitted that he was advising Robredo and her campaign spokesperson Barry Gutierrez. The report, which quoted supposed statements in CPP publication Ang Bayan, has been rejected as fake by Sison and by Gutierrez. 

"There is no truth to the talks that Jose Maria Sison is my adviser or part of our campaign. I haven't talked to him yet in person or in any way. I have been repeating that I will not associate myself with individuals or groups who use violence to further their interests," Robredo said in Filipino on Saturday.

"Our lawyers are studying the filing of appropriate charges against those who spread this lie," she added. 

The misattributed Journal News Online article claimed that aside from giving the Robredo campaign advice, the CPP ahd called on "partisans" to support Robredo. The CPP has not endorsed any candidate for president.

Ang Bayan, which is available online, does not carry the alleged statement that the Journal news story quoted.

"There was never such a news item published in Ang Bayan," CPP chief information officer Marco Valbuena said in a statement, adding the "obviously fake news" was meant to maintain the narrative that the communist party is eyeing a coalition with Robredo. 

The narrative is meant to "[consolidate] the support of the anti-communist military and police officers for Marcos" and "[lay] the basis for intensifying acts of suppression against the broad democratic forces." 

In a statement Friday, Sison said he has "not been advising Leni Robredo, although I think that she is a far more qualified candidate for president." He described survey frontrunner Marcos as having "no qualification but to campaign with too much money from the bureaucratic loot of the late unlamented fascist dictator, Ferdinand Sr."

This is not the first attempt to link Robredo and her campaign to the communist armed struggle.

Red-tagging, or linking groups to the communist armed struggle, is a common tactic of goverment agencies and officials who have used this against environmentalists, human rights workers and journalists regardless of ideology. This dangerous practice has been institutionalized in the Philippines, human rights bodies and groups say.

Robredo has been endorsed by the Makabayan bloc of party-lists as well as by labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno, all of which the government claims are "communist fronts."  —Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

JOMA SISON

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sison: No talks at all with Robredo campaign

Sison: No talks at all with Robredo campaign

17 hours ago
"I have not been advising Leni Robredo, although I think that she is a far more qualified candidate for president," Sison...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says it can secure polls despite chief&rsquo;s retirement

PNP says it can secure polls despite chief’s retirement

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that it won’t have any problem securing the May 9 polls...
Headlines
fbtw
Musicians band together for Robredo

Musicians band together for Robredo

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Over 300 musicians have expressed their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.
Headlines
fbtw

MBC-dzRH survey: Marcos, Duterte keep strong lead

By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The tandem of frontrunners Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio maintained their strong lead in their respective presidential and vice presidential races with about two weeks left before the May 9 polls,...
Headlines
fbtw

Gibo is Duterte's top senatorial pick

12 hours ago
Former defense secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro is President Duterte’s top senatorial pick this coming elections, as revealed during The President’s Chatroom, a one-on-one interview with senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

By Xave Gregorio | 22 minutes ago
This is the first time that the MILF and the UBJP came out in support of a presidential candidate. The former rebel group...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson, Sotto banking on last-minute vote switches

Lacson, Sotto banking on last-minute vote switches

30 minutes ago
With around two more weeks to go until the Elections 2022, presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and his running...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson doesn&rsquo;t want another Napoles saga

Lacson doesn’t want another Napoles saga

12 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson intends to avoid cases of non-government organizations being...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno sustains attack vs Robredo

Moreno sustains attack vs Robredo

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Despite requests for comment on issues involving other candidates, Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto warns vs poll result tampering

Sotto warns vs poll result tampering

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections and its automated election system provider, Smartmatic, have made a “very dangerous”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with