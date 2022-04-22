^

Headlines

Big fuel price increase seen next week — DOE

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
April 22, 2022 | 5:44pm
Big fuel price increase seen next week â€” DOE
An attendant fills up a tricycle with gasoline at a petrol station in Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers may have to pay more for their fuel next week after the Department of Energy (DOE) said Friday that there will likely be a large increase in pump prices due to developments affecting the global oil market, where the Philippines mainly gets its supply from. 

Gas may experience an increase of P3.50 per liter, while diesel may rise by P4.54 per liter, Director of the DOE's Oil Industry Management Bureau Rino Abad confirmed in an interview with Dobol B TV on Friday.

"We confirm that there will be a bit of a large increase [in fuel prices] next week...[But] I cannot say for certain how large the increase will be. The oil price movements are dictated by the Mean of Platts Singapore," Abad said in Tagalog, referring to the pricing yardstick for refined oil products in Southeast Asia. 

A barrel of oil in April 11 cost $117.45, but the figure went up to $128.11 in April 21. 

Abad attributed the projected increase to the halt in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, talks of banning Russia's energy exports, and the relaxation of lockdowns in China's financial hub Shanghai.

Sentiments and speculations trigger oil price adjustments, the DOE earlier said. 

"The DOE is closely monitoring global oil supply and price movements, in coordination with our downstream oil industry players. We are working to exhaust all measures that would help uphold consumer welfare during this challenging period," DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said in a statement over Viber. 

As it stands, domestic oil companies only announced price rollbacks for gas, diesel and kerosene products for three times this year. 

The reductions were not able to, however, offset the fuel price increases recorded since the start of 2022. 

Pump prices have been increasing for the most part this year due to global supply issues, partly worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Based on data collected from the announcements of local oil firms since the start of the year, the price adjustments of oil products are as follows: P15.45 per liter for gasoline, P27.35 per liter for diesel and P21.55 per liter for kerosene. 

Earlier, the Philippine government doubled the fuel subsidies for affected sectors to P6.1 billion in efforts to help members of the transportation and agriculture industries cushion the impact of the fuel price hikes.
 

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY

DOE

FUEL

LANGIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

5 hours ago
“I don't know what caused my emotions to flare up...the bullying of the yellow-pinks is too much. Too out of place....
Headlines
fbtw
MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

MMDA: Macapagal closure not meant to inconvenience Robredo rallyists

9 hours ago
"The road closure was not in any way intended to prevent supporters of VP Leni Robredo from attending the grand rally on Saturday....
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec town hall debates moved to April 30, May 1

Comelec town hall debates moved to April 30, May 1

9 hours ago
(Updated) The Commission on Elections will move its scheduled presidential and vice presidential town hall debates to later...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

LTFRB, MMDA point fingers over provincial bus rules

By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The policy to restrict the operating hours of buses will worsen the scarcity of public transportation. It is exactly the...
Headlines
fbtw
Moreno camp urges BIR anew to garnish accounts of Marcos estate for P203B tax liability

Moreno camp urges BIR anew to garnish accounts of Marcos estate for P203B tax liability

7 hours ago
Aksyon Demokratiko requested the BIR “to immediately and continuously implement collection efforts, whether civil or...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Sison: No talks at all with Robredo campaign

Sison: No talks at all with Robredo campaign

36 minutes ago
"I have not been advising Leni Robredo, although I think that she is a far more qualified candidate for president," Sison...
Headlines
fbtw
Environment coalition names 10 &lsquo;green&rsquo; candidates

Environment coalition names 10 ‘green’ candidates

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
A coalition of environment groups released on Earth Day the results of its scorecard that identified 10 “green”...
Headlines
fbtw
Batangas folk call for protection of livelihood, Verde Island Passage from gas expansion

Batangas folk call for protection of livelihood, Verde Island Passage from gas expansion

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The fossil gas expansion is feared to put the ecological corridor at further risk and affect the livelihood of fisherfolk...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson-Sotto tandem mulls over not attending last round of Comelec debates

Lacson-Sotto tandem mulls over not attending last round of Comelec debates

3 hours ago
The poll body earlier postponed its presidential and vice presidential town halls debates to later dates, to April 30 and...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

LGUs reminded: Submit list of qualified trike drivers for fuel subsidies

4 hours ago
"I hope we will speed up the processing of this list to somehow alleviate the burden of our drivers," he added.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with