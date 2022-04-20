^

DepEd adopts flexible work hours for Muslim staff for Ramadan

The Philippine Star
April 20, 2022 | 3:45pm
DepEd adopts flexible work hours for Muslim staff for Ramadan
In this 2020 file photo, a Muslim family in Baguio City prays at home a day before the start of the month-long Ramadan.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that it will be following flexible work hours for its Muslim personnel until May 3 in observance of Ramadan, the month of fasting. 

"DepEd respects the rights of all Filipino Muslims to observe fasting during the month of Ramadan from April 3 to May 3, 2022," the agency said in a memo on April 19.

"In view thereof and as has been a policy of the Department, Muslim personnel nationwide who are fasting while working during the month of Ramadan are allowed to observe flexible working hours, which start 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and ends 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., without noon break, to complete eight hours of work," it added.

The memo, which was signed by Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones, was issued around two weeks after Ramadan —  a holy month in Islam when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and practice self-restraint —  began on April 3. 

Public elementary and secondary school teachers are required to render a total of eight hours of work— six hours of classroom work and two hours for other teaching-related activities excluding lunch breaks and recess periods, according to an earlier DepEd order.

The normal working hours for government officials and employees are from 8 am to 12 noon, and 1 pm to 5 pm, the Civil Service Commission said in 2016, citing the Administrative Code of 1987.

