^

Headlines

FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 11:48am
FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG
This file photo shows DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Facebook’s restriction of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr's post claiming communist infiltration of Congress — a practice flagged by the Commission on Human Rights and United Nations as dangeorus — is offensive and imprudent, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

In a statement on Wednesday, department spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the department "denounces Facebook and its biased fact-checkers for their imprudence and audacity" to issue a warning to Esperon.

Malaya, also a spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict where Esperon sits as vice chair, said the flagged post was "urging all Filipinos to unite to end the Communist insurgency."

Esperon shared on February 16 a part of his flagged Facebook post. It read:

In ending insurgency, the Filipinos must unite against armed struggle and against all organizations, aboveground and underground that support the New People’s Army, including the Communist Party (CPP) members who have infiltrated the Congress through the partylist system.

Independent fact checkers however have repeatedly flagged claims that progressive party lists at the Congress as false and unproven claims. Red-tagging, or the practice of baselessly linking groups to the armed communist rebellion, have also been flagged for being dangerous and, in worse cases, have resulted in killings.

EXPLAINER: SC: Petitioners constantly red-tagged alleged 'credible threat of injury' vs anti-terror law

But the DILG scored Facebook for its supposed “imprudence” to warn Esperon on an issue involving national security. This, Malaya said, is “unthinkable and downright offensive.”

He also said the move of the social media giant is “alarming” and “dangerous” for censoring at their discretion, following their standards, of legitimate posts of country officials. 

Meta's fact checking

Facebook’s fact-checking initiative is in line with its fight against the spread of misinformation on its platforms. They work with independent, third-party fact-checking organizations who received certification from the International Fact-Checking Network.

According to Facebook parent company Meta, fact-checkers can identify false posts based on their own reporting or Facebook itself may call their attention to potential misinformation.

Fact-checkers will then review and rate the accuracy of the post, but, Facebook stressed: "Fact-checkers do not remove content, accounts or Pages from Facebook."

"Facebook removes content when it violates our Community Standards, which is separate from our fact-checking program," it added.

Bias?

But Malaya went on to claim that Facebook and fact checkers seem to be intent on restricting accounts of government officials "while turning a blind eye to others."

Incidentally, the actual Communist Party of the Philippines earlier this month and in response to the takedown of accounts of the party and of units of the New People's Army said that Facebook had "effectively censored information that for years has challenged the dominant narrative being promoted and peddled by the reactionary government and the AFP."

In the same statement, the communist party said "the banning of the CPP and NPA on Facebook is just one of the most recent evidence of the company's exercise of arbitrary powers to censor information that are anti-imperialist and anti-fascist on the social networking platform."

Philippine media newsrooms, the academe, and organizations vowed to amplify fact-checking efforts as the 2022 national elections near. Fact-check reports range from COVID-19 claims, elections-related posts and statements of government officials.

Readers can verify the content of fact checks on their own since sources and bases for the fact-check ratings are included in the articles themselves.

Malaya, a lawyer and an official of the administration PDP-Laban party, urged Facebook to revisit its standards that he claimed are "one-sided and serve to promote the interest of the few and powerful."

"Finally, we call on [Facebook] to stick to its goal of helping people connect and engage, and to leave national security matters to the experts," the DILG official added.

HERMOGENES ESPERON

JONATHAN MALAYA

RED-TAGGING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
“I suspect there is a someone big behind this sinister ploy that makes it appear that more volunteers and party members...
Headlines
fbtw
Leody&rsquo;s team shot at in Bukidnon

Leody’s team shot at in Bukidnon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Five people were wounded when the team of Partido ng Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman was attacked by...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE seeks Cabinet cluster OK for West Philippine Sea oil exploration

DOE seeks Cabinet cluster OK for West Philippine Sea oil exploration

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Department of Energy has asked the Cabinet security, justice and peace coordinating cluster to immediately allow oil...
Headlines
fbtw
90 million fully vaccinated by June 30 unlikely &ndash; NVOC

90 million fully vaccinated by June 30 unlikely – NVOC

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The National Vaccination Operations Center admitted yesterday that the target of fully vaccinating some 90 million Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana, 74

Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana, 74

By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Ambassador to China Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana has passed away, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year &mdash; report

Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year — report

By Angelica Y. Yang | 53 minutes ago
Offshore wind projects harness power from the force of the seas. 
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections First Division dismissed the petition for disqualification filed by a group of Ilocanos against...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson vows protection for OFWs, seafarers

Lacson vows protection for OFWs, seafarers

12 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson guaranteed that the new law seeking to protect overseas Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to political parties: Follow law

Duterte to political parties: Follow law

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is urging political parties to follow the law and shun violence, warning them that the government won’t...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte hopes next admin will do better vs climate

Duterte hopes next admin will do better vs climate

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that the next administration will do better in addressing the effects of climate change...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with