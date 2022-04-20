Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

Bongbong Marcos, presidential candidate and father of Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, greets supporters during the proclamation rally in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, north of Manila on March 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections First Division dismissed the petition for disqualification filed by a group of Ilocanos against presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., clearing the survey frontrunner of the last legal challenges in his candidacy at least in the division level of the poll body.

News5 on Wednesday reported that First Division denied the petition filed by Pudno nga Ilokano group due to lack of merit.

“As it now stands, Respondent possess all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications under the 1987 Constitution and relevant laws. As such, the dismissal of this Petition is in order,” part of the ruling dated April 20 read.

BREAKING | The COMELEC First Division dismissed the last disqualification case, at the division level, against Presidential Candidate Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. The division resolves “the instant petition is hereby DENIED for LACK OF MERIT.” @onenewsph @News5PH pic.twitter.com/fYlKgg5aWl — Greg Gregorio (@GVGregorio_TV5) April 20, 2022

Presiding Commissioner Socorro Inting and Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri signed the 29-paged ruling.

As it is, Marcos has hurdled all the disqualification petitions and one plea asking for the cancellation of his Certificate of Candidacy filed against Marcos at the division level.

The plea to cancel his COC and the consolidated disqualification petitioners are pending under appeal before the Commission en banc.

Last March, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said he was informed by Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan that he is committing that “before the end of April, a decision by the en banc will be forthcoming.”

“A decision in these cases, the consolidated cases as well as the case with motion for reconsideration will be decided before the election, but earlier, even before the end of April,” Garcia added last March 24.

The petitions are anchored on Marcos’ conviction of failure to file Income Tax Returns for four years. All the pleas filed against Marcos’ presidential bid are expected to reach the Supreme Court.

Marcos and his tandem, vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte, remain frontrunners in pre-elections survey as they enjoy double-digit leads over their rivals. — with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio