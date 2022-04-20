^

Headlines

Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 10:34am
Marcos hurdles all DQ petitions at Comelec division level
Bongbong Marcos, presidential candidate and father of Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos, greets supporters during the proclamation rally in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, north of Manila on March 25, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections First Division dismissed the petition for disqualification filed by a group of Ilocanos against presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., clearing the survey frontrunner of the last legal challenges in his candidacy at least in the division level of the poll body.

News5 on Wednesday reported that First Division denied the petition filed by Pudno nga Ilokano group due to lack of merit.

“As it now stands, Respondent possess all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications under the 1987 Constitution and relevant laws. As such, the dismissal of this Petition is in order,” part of the ruling dated April 20 read.

Presiding Commissioner Socorro Inting and Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri signed the 29-paged ruling.

As it is, Marcos has hurdled all the disqualification petitions and one plea asking for the cancellation of his Certificate of Candidacy filed against Marcos at the division level.

The plea to cancel his COC and the consolidated disqualification petitioners are pending under appeal before the Commission en banc.

Last March, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said he was informed by Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan that he is committing that “before the end of April, a decision by the en banc will be forthcoming.”

“A decision in these cases, the consolidated cases as well as the case with motion for reconsideration will be decided before the election, but earlier, even before the end of April,” Garcia added last March 24.

The petitions are anchored on Marcos’ conviction of failure to file Income Tax Returns for four years. All the pleas filed against Marcos’ presidential bid are expected to reach the Supreme Court.

Marcos and his tandem, vice presidential aspirant Sara Duterte, remain frontrunners in pre-elections survey as they enjoy double-digit leads over their rivals. — with reports from News5/Greg Gregorio

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

BONGBONG MARCOS

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
“I suspect there is a someone big behind this sinister ploy that makes it appear that more volunteers and party members...
Headlines
fbtw
Leody&rsquo;s team shot at in Bukidnon

Leody’s team shot at in Bukidnon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Five people were wounded when the team of Partido ng Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman was attacked by...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE seeks Cabinet cluster OK for West Philippine Sea oil exploration

DOE seeks Cabinet cluster OK for West Philippine Sea oil exploration

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Department of Energy has asked the Cabinet security, justice and peace coordinating cluster to immediately allow oil...
Headlines
fbtw
90 million fully vaccinated by June 30 unlikely &ndash; NVOC

90 million fully vaccinated by June 30 unlikely – NVOC

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The National Vaccination Operations Center admitted yesterday that the target of fully vaccinating some 90 million Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana, 74

Ambassador Chito Sta. Romana, 74

By Pia Lee Brago | 12 hours ago
Ambassador to China Jose Santiago “Chito” Sta. Romana has passed away, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year &mdash; report

Philippines poised to have successful offshore wind industry if it starts this year — report

By Angelica Y. Yang | 53 minutes ago
Offshore wind projects harness power from the force of the seas. 
Headlines
fbtw
FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

FB warning on Esperon post claiming communist infiltration of Congress offends DILG

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
In a statement on Wednesday, department spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said the department "denounces Facebook and its...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson vows protection for OFWs, seafarers

Lacson vows protection for OFWs, seafarers

12 hours ago
Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson guaranteed that the new law seeking to protect overseas Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to political parties: Follow law

Duterte to political parties: Follow law

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is urging political parties to follow the law and shun violence, warning them that the government won’t...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte hopes next admin will do better vs climate

Duterte hopes next admin will do better vs climate

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that the next administration will do better in addressing the effects of climate change...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with