Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

MANILA, Philippines — Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, a high-profile detainee, has been transferred to a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said they filed the motion for transfer before all courts where Espinosa has pending case.

Related Stories DOJ: Move Kerwin to regular jail

“In fact, he was transferred to Taguig. [I’m] not sure on the date but [it was] last week,” he added.

Espinosa is facing multiple pending cases before the courts of Manila, Makati, Pasay, Cebu and Ormoc.

Espinosa was previously held at the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila.

Earlier this year, the NBI said it foiled an escape attempt by Espinosa and two other detainees. The bureau said they have since tightened their security measures with regular inspection of jail facilities.

But in February, the Department of Justice moved to have Espinosa transferred to a regular BJMP facility after he was removed from the witness protection program.

The STAR reported that Espinosa was removed from the WPP removed from the DOJ’s witness protection program due to various offenses he committed while he was detained at the NBI.

Malcontento also earlier said they will no longer use Espinosa as a witness in the drug cases filed against him and his co-accused Peter Go Lim, who remains at large. — Kristine Joy Patag