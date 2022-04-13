^

Headlines

Sara Duterte Carpio backs Comelec probe into pre-shaded ballots

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
April 13, 2022 | 12:22pm
Sara Duterte Carpio
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio speaks to supportrers on the campain trail in Quezon City in a photo released on April 10, 2022.
Sara Duterte campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Vice presidential frontrunner Sara Duterte has supported calls for investigation into the reported pre-shaded ballots during the overseas absentee voting in Singapore and Dubai.

The chairperson of the Lakas - Christian Muslim Democrats called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to immediately conduct an investigation into the incident where her name in the ballots was supposedly pre-shaded.

"That my name was allegedly pre-shaded, along with some senatorial candidates, is grossly disconcerting," she stressed in a statement.

"As a politician, my experience has taught me that Filipinos do not respect those who cheat and engage in election fraud," she added.

Duterte said cheating in an election is not in her vocabulary.

"I take with great pride in the fact that my history in politics has never been tainted by cheating, fraud, and other election irregularities that could question my integrity and leadership," she swore.

"I never have and will never condone cheating. I won my past elections because the people voted for me," she added.

Duterte then called on Filipinos both in the Philippines and overseas to be vigilant against electoral fraud and ensure that your votes are protected.

Her running mate and presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. made the same call to Filipinos overseas.

“Let us continue to be vigilant and protect our democracy,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore said that there was an inadvertent incident in which a spoiled ballot was handed out to a voter on April 10, the first day of the overseas absentee voting process.

It, however, denied that pre-shaded ballots were being given to voters.

The Philippine consulate general in Dubai, on the other hand, also denied that pre-shaded ballots were given to voters.

INDAY SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FULL LIST: 2020/21 Bar exam passers

FULL LIST: 2020/21 Bar exam passers

1 day ago
The Supreme Court announced Tuesday the results of the 2020/21 Bar examinations,  the first test digitized and localized...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo vows legal action for attack vs daughter

Robredo vows legal action for attack vs daughter

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s lawyers will take legal action over the latest hate attack and false information being...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno supporters group joins Robredo&rsquo;s 'pink' wave after attempts of unification

Isko Moreno supporters group joins Robredo’s 'pink' wave after attempts of unification

23 hours ago
IM Pilipinas switches support to vice president Leni Robredo's presidential bid, dropping Manila mayor Isko Moreno, after...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to dump rain in parts of Philippines

LPA to dump rain in parts of Philippines

4 hours ago
Agaton, the first cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, weakened into a low pressure area Tuesday evening but it will...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec&rsquo;s Inting resigns as chair of firearms and security committee

Comelec’s Inting resigns as chair of firearms and security committee

By Robertzon Ramirez | 14 hours ago
Commission on Elections Commissioner Socorro Inting has tendered her irrevocable resignation as chairman of the Committee...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Metro Manila kept at Alert Level 1 until end of April

Metro Manila kept at Alert Level 1 until end of April

3 hours ago
The Philippines has reported over 3.68 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 59,778 deaths.
Headlines
fbtw
Mabalacat City allows physical holding of Lenten rites RIC

Mabalacat City allows physical holding of Lenten rites RIC

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
For the first time since the COVID pandemic hit the country, the city government of Mabalacat in Pampanga is finally allowing...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH wants safety officers in evacuation centers

DOH wants safety officers in evacuation centers

14 hours ago
Evacuation centers for those displaced by Tropical Depression Agaton must have safety officers who will ensure compliance...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte warns against COVID-19 resurgence

Duterte warns against COVID-19 resurgence

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has warned the public of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 infections driven by religious and political...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao to voters: Trust Comelec

Pacquiao to voters: Trust Comelec

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao has expressed confidence in the way the Commission on Elections will hold the May...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with