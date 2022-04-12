^

Headlines

Pacquiao to seek Comelec OK to send aid to 'Agaton'-hit communities

Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 6:31pm
Pacquiao to seek Comelec OK to send aid to 'Agaton'-hit communities
This handout photo taken on April 12, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows coast guard personnel evacuating local residents from their flooded homes in the town of Panitan, Capiz province as heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Megi inundated the area.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he will ask the Commission on Elections to allow him to send help to communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton. 

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, around 139,146 individuals in the Bicol region as well as in the Visayas and Mindanao have been affected during the onslaught of Agaton, the first tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

“Kung payagan tayo ng Comelec na tumulong tayo ay tutulong tayo na hindi magkakaroon ng conflict doon sa kandidatura natin. Kung payagan sana tayo ng Comelec,” Pacquiao said in a briefing in Pagadian City.

(If Comelec allows us to send help, we will send assistance in a way that won’t conflict with our candidacy.)

He stressed that the poll body should permit electoral candidates to send aid to disaster victims.

The Omnibus Election Code generally prohibits the release, disbursement or expenditure of public funds of any public official or employee.

The PROMDI presidential candidate also said he will ask his friends to pitch in to provide aid to Agaton-affected communities. 

“Kakausapin ko yung mga kaibigan ko na may kaya na mag initiative sila na tumulong sila. Yun ang gagawin ko dahil kawawa naman yung mga kababayan natin na naghihirap,” Pacquiao said.

(I will ask my friends to do initiatives to help those in need.)

Agaton left at least 20 fatalities, but these figures have yet to be validated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FULL LIST: 2020/21 Bar exam passers

FULL LIST: 2020/21 Bar exam passers

6 hours ago
The Supreme Court announced Tuesday the results of the 2020/21 Bar examinations,  the first test digitized and localized...
Headlines
fbtw
Historic 2020/21 Bar exams yields 72.28% passing rate

Historic 2020/21 Bar exams yields 72.28% passing rate

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The historic 2020/21 Bar exams, the first test digitized and localized and done during taken during the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Isko Moreno supporters join Robredo&rsquo;s 'pink' wave after failed attempts of unification

Isko Moreno supporters join Robredo’s 'pink' wave after failed attempts of unification

4 hours ago
IM Pilipinas switches support to vice president Leni Robredo's presidential bid, dropping Manila mayor Isko Moreno, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo camp slams sex tape allegations involving daughter, urges supporters to 'hold the line'

Robredo camp slams sex tape allegations involving daughter, urges supporters to 'hold the line'

1 day ago
"This is a malicious fabrication and we have reported it to the platforms concerned to have it taken down. Our lawyers are...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: 2020/21 Bar passers with 'exemplary performance'

LIST: 2020/21 Bar passers with 'exemplary performance'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Below is a list of 2020/21 Bar examinees recognized for their exemplary performance:
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Some election paraphernalia delivered late, but no extension needed &mdash; Comelec

Some election paraphernalia delivered late, but no extension needed — Comelec

By Kaycee Valmonte | 35 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections said an extension for the submission of ballots is not needed despite the delay in shipping of...
Headlines
fbtw
Sotto dismayed that no agricultural smuggler has been convicted since 2016

Sotto dismayed that no agricultural smuggler has been convicted since 2016

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
Sotto, who presides over the Committee of the Whole hearings on agricultural smuggling incidents, said he was "dismayed" with...
Headlines
fbtw
'Reckless' for some countries to lift face mask mandate, Duterte says

'Reckless' for some countries to lift face mask mandate, Duterte says

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
It was "reckless" for some countries to lift the face mask mandate, President Rodrigo Duterte said, as he announced that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Only 3 areas in Cordillera under granular lockdown &mdash; DILG

Only 3 areas in Cordillera under granular lockdown — DILG

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Only three areas, all of them in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), are under granular lockdown as of April 9 as...
Headlines
fbtw
Perseverance proven, Leonen calls 'pandemic' lawyers to service

Perseverance proven, Leonen calls 'pandemic' lawyers to service

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, 2020/21 Bar chairperson, said it best to the 11,402 law graduates who finished the grueling...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with