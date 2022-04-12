Pacquiao to seek Comelec OK to send aid to 'Agaton'-hit communities

This handout photo taken on April 12, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard shows coast guard personnel evacuating local residents from their flooded homes in the town of Panitan, Capiz province as heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Megi inundated the area.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Tuesday he will ask the Commission on Elections to allow him to send help to communities affected by Tropical Depression Agaton.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, around 139,146 individuals in the Bicol region as well as in the Visayas and Mindanao have been affected during the onslaught of Agaton, the first tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

“Kung payagan tayo ng Comelec na tumulong tayo ay tutulong tayo na hindi magkakaroon ng conflict doon sa kandidatura natin. Kung payagan sana tayo ng Comelec,” Pacquiao said in a briefing in Pagadian City.

(If Comelec allows us to send help, we will send assistance in a way that won’t conflict with our candidacy.)

He stressed that the poll body should permit electoral candidates to send aid to disaster victims.

The Omnibus Election Code generally prohibits the release, disbursement or expenditure of public funds of any public official or employee.

The PROMDI presidential candidate also said he will ask his friends to pitch in to provide aid to Agaton-affected communities.

“Kakausapin ko yung mga kaibigan ko na may kaya na mag initiative sila na tumulong sila. Yun ang gagawin ko dahil kawawa naman yung mga kababayan natin na naghihirap,” Pacquiao said.

(I will ask my friends to do initiatives to help those in need.)

Agaton left at least 20 fatalities, but these figures have yet to be validated. — Gaea Katreena Cabico