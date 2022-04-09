De Venecias of Pangasinan back Robredo for president

^

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
April 9, 2022 | 3:13pm
Members of the De Venecia clan of Pangasinan raise the hands of Vice President Leni Robredo during her rally in Dagupan City on Friday, April 3, 2022, in an act of endorsement of her presidential bid.
Philstar.com screenshot from Vice President Leni Robredo livestream

MANILA, Philippines — The De Venecias of Pangasinan declared Friday their support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid in a break from their party’s backing of her archrival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The clan’s patriarch, former House Speaker Jose de Venecia, his wife, former Rep. Gina de Venecia, and their son Rep. Christopher de Venecia raised Robredo’s hand during her grand rally in Dagupan City to endorse her candidacy.

The De Venecia patriarch was one of the founders of Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats and is currently its chairperson emeritus, a position he shares with former President Fidel Ramos. His son, meanwhile, is the regional and provincial chairperson of the party.

Despite holding key positions in Lakas-CMD, they went against the party line of endorsing Marcos for president.

But incumbent Rep. De Venecia admitted that their support for Robredo did not come without trepidation.

“VP Leni, aaminin ko po, hanggang sa kadulu-duluhan, bago pa ako tumuntong sa entablado, ako po ay punong-puno ng takot at pangamba,” he said during the rally, before quoting an Ebe Dancel song. “Siya po ang nag-iisang tiyak sa isang libong duda.”

(VP Leni, I admit, that even until the end, before I went onstage, I was filled with fear and apprehension … She is the only certainty in a thousand doubts.)

Securing the De Venecias’ support in Pangasinan may prove to be crucial for Robredo, who lost big in the province in the 2016 vice presidential race to Marcos, who led there by around 567,000 votes.

Aside from this, local officials in Pangasinan — considered to be part of the “Solid North” that has usually delivered votes for the Marcoses — either endorsed Robredo or showed up at her rallies in the province.

In her speech during the rally, Robredo said there are many local officials who are finding it hard to openly endorse her due to fear.

“Kaya po ako, sobra kong naa-appreciate iyong mag local officials na tumindig po para sa atin ngayong gabi. Lalong lalo na po dahil nasa Pangasinan sila,” she said.

(That is why I am very appreciative of local officials who are standing up for us tonight. Especially since they are in Pangasinan.)

