Lito Atienza to Ping Lacson: Learn some manners too

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Jose "Lito" Atienza Jr. (Buhay Party-list) told Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Friday that he should "learn some manners" after the latter, who is running for president in this year's elections, negatively responded to Atienza's call to withdraw from the presidential race.

Atienza, who is running for vice president, earlier called for Lacson to back out from the presidential race, which he believes can "change the whole structure that can demolish" the tandem of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio or the "UniTeam."

Shortly after, Lacson rejected Atienza's call, adding that he should "go back to school and study good manners and the right conduct."

"I took that up in Grade 1, 2, 3 and in my family home. so that is insulting. My retort to that is, learn some manners too, Ping. Your values are different. I think I was mistaken to make that suggestion to somebody like you," Atienza said in a mix of English and Tagalog during an interview on ANC Headstart on Friday.

He maintained that there was nothing insulting or wrong with what he said.

"It was full of patriotic sense, and I thought Ping is a genuine patriot," Atienza added.

Atienza previously said he has is "seriously thinking" of backing out from the vice presidential race, and pushing for a tandem between Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and Sen. Manny Pacquiao, another presidential aspirant.

Atienza is the running mate of Pacquiao.

On Friday, he also revealed his plans to withdraw his candidacy if Lacson quits his bid for the presidency. "When the situation is clear- if Sotto does not have any partner because Ping withdrew, I am automatically withdrawing."

Sotto is the running mate of Lacson, who earlier said he welcomes anyone who "adopts" Sotto as their bet but added they both know where they stand.

Lacson, who is trailing behind pre-election surveys, is now running as an independent candidate after quitting Partido Reporma, which later endorsed Robredo as their presidential bet.

The national and local elections are set to take place on May 9.