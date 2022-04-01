^

Comelec, Smartmatic discuss security breach issue

Robertzon Ramirez - The Philippine Star
April 1, 2022 | 12:00am
“We required the Smartmatic to submit a report on what happened to the leakage of that file by one employee,” Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan told journalists during yesterday’s virtual press conference.
MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan has met with officials of Smartmatic to discuss issues on alleged security breach involving the operations of the poll automatic contractor.

“We required the Smartmatic to submit a report on what happened to the leakage of that file by one employee,” Pangarungan told journalists during yesterday’s virtual press conference.

He assured the public that the Comelec would ensure clean, honest and credible elections.

Pangarungan said he required the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to submit its report on the alleged security breach.

Senate joint congressional oversight committee on elections chair Sen. Imee Marcos recently reported the alleged security breach involving the operations of Smartmatic, the Comelec service provider for the May 9 elections.

Smartmatic officials denied the allegations.

Aside from the meeting with Smartmatic officials, Pangarungan said he also met with the officials of poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) as part of the Comelec’s efforts to ensure transparency.

He said he is set to meet next week the officials of the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel).

“We will listen to their concerns, whatever it is basta for honest, orderly and peaceful elections. We are open. Gagawin namin ‘yan. We will adopt that,” Pangarungan said.

Namfrel has expressed concern on the alleged “security breach” and urged the Comelec to deal with the matter.

“Concrete actions must be taken by the Comelec as to the issue concerning Smartmatic. Although I believe that for now, they are still awaiting the release of the results of investigation of the NBI,” Namfrel secretary-general Eric Alvia said.

In another development, Commissioner George Garcia said that deployment of the official ballots that will be used for overseas voting is ongoing. – Rhodina Villanueva, Delon Porcalla

